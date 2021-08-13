back
Could microdosing psychedelics be a successful form of therapy?
"I found joy and passion and positivity for the first time in my life. And I know it came from psychedelics." Can microdosing psychedelics improve your mental health?
08/13/2021 4:58 PM
Could microdosing psychedelics be a successful form of therapy?
5 simple questions on ethical hacking
Native Suicide-Prevention Counselor Nurtures Hope
This flying car just completed its first inter-city flight
Free tattoo removal to transform lives
The mystery behind this elephant herd's journey
11 comments
Sali Y.a day
I have done shrooms a couple of times, and it feels awesome. I laid down, close my eyes and let the experience watch over me. It was very tensed but however my trips are always has been a helpful in calming down my depression and anxiety I always recommend https://www.fb.com/Mushrooms-grower-103200788693130/
Jean W.2 days
Tell us something we don't know ;)
Louise G.5 days
You'll visit
Robert L.6 days
He’s an idiot
Chuck A.6 days
Did nuthin for me
Kitt M.6 days
🍄 dude‼
Decky P.6 days
I read the Bible to calm my soul, I pray for you🙏
Shanin W.6 days
We used to call it "tripping" back in the day
Soren A.6 days
Netflix has an interesting documentary about fungi.
Graciela V.6 days
🤦♀️
