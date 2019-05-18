back
Couple details late-term abortion
"I don't feel like we had a choice." This couple explains why they proceeded with the heartbreaking decision to get a late-term abortion.
05/16/2019 1:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 8:48 AM
Taylor C.05/18/2019 22:05
Two very brave people..
Connie C.05/18/2019 18:17
Thank you for sharing your story. This must have been one of the hardest decisions you will ever have to make.
Kyan A.05/17/2019 06:52
Ikahn E.05/17/2019 02:57
Hardest decision ever!
Dee B.05/17/2019 01:04
NONE of this is anyone's business except, the woman, her partner and her doctor...NONE OF THIS IS ANYONE'S BUSINESS.
Kevin K.05/16/2019 17:23
Must be nice to sit in judgement. Death camps, watta about the camps where children are sleeping in dirt? Watta about the children dying in US custody.
Dini G.05/16/2019 16:07
What a horrible, and unfair situation to be in. 😓