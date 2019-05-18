back

Couple details late-term abortion

"I don't feel like we had a choice." This couple explains why they proceeded with the heartbreaking decision to get a late-term abortion.

05/16/2019 1:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 8:48 AM

7 comments

  • Taylor C.
    05/18/2019 22:05

    Two very brave people..

  • Connie C.
    05/18/2019 18:17

    Thank you for sharing your story. This must have been one of the hardest decisions you will ever have to make.

  • Kyan A.
    05/17/2019 06:52

    .

  • Ikahn E.
    05/17/2019 02:57

    Hardest decision ever!

  • Dee B.
    05/17/2019 01:04

    NONE of this is anyone's business except, the woman, her partner and her doctor...NONE OF THIS IS ANYONE'S BUSINESS.

  • Kevin K.
    05/16/2019 17:23

    Must be nice to sit in judgement. Death camps, watta about the camps where children are sleeping in dirt? Watta about the children dying in US custody.

  • Dini G.
    05/16/2019 16:07

    What a horrible, and unfair situation to be in. 😓

