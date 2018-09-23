Dangers of E-cigarettes
E-cigs are more than a fad, but some young people are unaware of the addiction they're signing up for. These users are sounding the alarm.
All about prevention
It looks harmless. But it’s packed with nicotine and other harmful products. Nearly 2/3 of young Juul users don’t know that. Now, this freshman student is sounding the alarms according to the Truth initiative. 3 million American teens are using e-cigarettes, because they think it’s healthier than smoking based on a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“Many kids think that these e-cigarettes have just water vapor when, in reality, it sees infinitesimally small metal particulates. Once you start to juul, it's very very hard to stop. We felt that it was important to educate teenagers on exactly what's going into these e-cigarettes. There's a huge massive disinformation that teenagers are subscribing to. Like cigarettes, juuling can lead to tobacco addiction. Some of my friends have tried using cigarettes and it’s because they have been juuling because they’re so used to juuling that they just think it’s ok to use cigarettes. If you take away those flavors, then you really take away the initiation. And that's all about prevention. And that's really what we're all about at Students Against Nicotine. We're connecting with passionate youth across the nation, and like-minded organizations to advance our initiative and our vision of a tobacco-free youth population. There have been deaths and there have been a lot of other problems. People think it’s an easy solution to cigarettes, but it’s turned out that it has its own difficulties,” explains Jack Solomon.
The expression “juuling” comes from the Juul — a popular vaping device. Jack Waxman produced Juulers against Juul — to spread awareness. His goal: subject e-cigarettes to the same rules as Cigarettes — and ban flavors. At least six people have died from vaping-related lung disease. On September 11, 2019, President Trump announced that the FDA would remove non-tobacco flavored e-cigarettes from the market.
Brut.
106 comments
Kenneth J.09/30/2019 23:41
Sponsored by big tobacco 👉
Conner W.09/30/2019 03:29
dude everyone and their mother knows there is nicotine inside of pods
James M.09/28/2019 02:48
I used to smoke cigarettes. I made the switch to vaping and its literally saved me hundreds of dollars since. And i like the flavors. Non flavored vapes are gross
Bee Y.09/27/2019 03:29
Obviously he doesn't vape....😂😂😂
Brandon S.09/26/2019 17:58
@nate420
Casen B.09/25/2019 20:16
if i die then i die 🤷🏼♂️
Isaac D.09/24/2019 21:06
Hahah when he starts talking about "misinformation". YOURE the one (and brut) spreading misinformation ya moron. The deaths from "vaping" were from fake thc carts. Not nicotine or juuls.
Jarrett S.09/24/2019 08:41
😂I think vaping is gay but 2/3 of kids are lying, everyone knows there’s nicotine in it. Also 1. These kids know the risks, if they choose to do it that’s their choice. 2. The people that died were using homemade thc cartridges so it’s not even the Juuls fault.
Oliver M.09/22/2019 20:36
Yo how much they payin u
Oliver M.09/22/2019 20:35
Did you kno cigarettes are one of the worlds biggest killers now shut up
Isaac S.09/21/2019 02:52
look up what goes into vape juice absolutely nothing besides flavors an oils and the batter send electricity to the pod that burns it/vaporizes the liquid that is in the product witch is basically h20.... witch for you guys is some tiny thing killing kids thats very doubtful its called people making juices for the vapes their selfs an putting other thing that contain dangerous chemicals so yall think hard on whats going on here whats a better solution cigarette 😂plzz give it a break yall are freaking out over this stuff
Nicholas K.09/20/2019 17:43
Guess what still don’t care
Zach P.09/19/2019 18:42
If 2/3s of you are so dumb that you weren't aware that ecigs and vapes have nicotine, then 2/3s of you need to be thinned from the herd anyways. So 7 people died from vapes but already we are gonna instant ban all products. How many millions have died from cigarettes, yet there is no mention of banning them. Open your eyes.
Elvis J.09/19/2019 18:32
Dumb asss kids
Kamron M.09/19/2019 05:55
Yawn
Jeremy V.09/18/2019 22:35
I'm pretty sure every kid knows if it has nicotene or not
Ethan S.09/18/2019 22:20
Lmao y’all know that it’s not vaping that’s killing, right? It’s these bootleg THC cartridges that people are buying. Before you wanna bam something that has been helping me and helped many more people, get your facts straight 🤷🏻♂️
Josiee E.09/16/2019 23:21
lmao
William T.09/16/2019 22:35
Wow if vaping is this bad why ain't I dead? It's not killing me quick enough juul need to step up there game
Ryan S.09/15/2019 05:59
These deaths were from counterfeit THC cartages. Let's just go ahead and let big tobacco win again. They have paid the media to say that it's from the nicotine Vapes. How ignorant can people be? Do some research