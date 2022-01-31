back
Do animals have sex for pleasure?
"Animals have done it all." Oral sex, masturbation, homosexual sex ... This evolutionary biologist is showing just how widespread sexual diversity is among animals.
01/31/2022 5:54 PMupdated: 01/31/2022 5:56 PM
I love this video. Totally deserves to be shared more!
- For all those who insist “It’s not natural!” 😏 More accurately “It’s not TYPICAL, but come to find out, it’s entirely natural.” 🤷🏼♀️
I wasn’t sure about posting this one, but was fascinated by the Proof of Gay being shown to exist with Animals in the wild. I kinda wanted to throw this in the face of the Haters and HYPOCHRISTIANS
Homosexual act is from Animals...it's clear
This sounded biased af. Imagine saying there's no male and female because it's a 'social construct' (reference to the non binary ideology thats trending) and comparing it to a fish that can change their entire reproductive system in a natural way, this woman has an agenda .😂🤷
sehr spannend! Wie die Wissenschaft von gesellschaftlichen Normen eingeengt wird...
Animals act purely on instinct and when nature calls they will do what ever happens to be near by, also they use it to show dominance. We are humans, we have a highly developed brain. If there are creatures that can biologically change their gender then that is their species, in our species, no matter how you feel, you can't change your biology, you will NEVER have working reproductive parts of the opposite gender.
Wow. High school biology failed me
Beyond the book that was presented how can we make this info wide spread and how do we find it ?? Thanks
I'm going to save this video solemnly for the purpose to show this to people who have said that homosexuality is wrong and use religion as excuse for their prejudice. I mean, even the animals that were created by God are homosexual why not humans?