Do animals have sex for pleasure?

"Animals have done it all." Oral sex, masturbation, homosexual sex ... This evolutionary biologist is showing just how widespread sexual diversity is among animals.

01/31/2022 5:54 PMupdated: 01/31/2022 5:56 PM

67 comments

  • Martina B.
    26 minutes

    I love this video. Totally deserves to be shared more!

  • Tara F.
    42 minutes

    - For all those who insist “It’s not natural!” 😏 More accurately “It’s not TYPICAL, but come to find out, it’s entirely natural.” 🤷🏼‍♀️

  • Virginia L.
    2 hours

    Very wild

  • Mark H.
    5 hours

    I wasn’t sure about posting this one, but was fascinated by the Proof of Gay being shown to exist with Animals in the wild. I kinda wanted to throw this in the face of the Haters and HYPOCHRISTIANS

  • DaTen A.
    9 hours

    Homosexual act is from Animals...it's clear

  • Feng X.
    11 hours

    Leave the sea creatures alone WOMAN!!!!

  • Feng X.
    11 hours

    What?????!!

  • Bernadette A.
    11 hours

    mindblowing

  • Francisco P.
    13 hours

    This sounded biased af. Imagine saying there's no male and female because it's a 'social construct' (reference to the non binary ideology thats trending) and comparing it to a fish that can change their entire reproductive system in a natural way, this woman has an agenda .😂🤷

  • Schnee W.
    a day

    sehr spannend! Wie die Wissenschaft von gesellschaftlichen Normen eingeengt wird...

  • Kirsten W.
    a day

    Also they found out the dolphins c*it is DEFINITELY for pleasure?! who the hell was w*nking off/f*ngering all these dolphins

  • Kirsten W.
    a day

    we haven't invented anything? As Jimmy Carr would say ok have you ever been sh*gging, pulled out and c*m on her t*ts 🤣 I don't want to know which animal has done that 😂

  • Светлана Д.
    a day

    Смехота! Прикольнуло - "базовые инстинкты".😁 Поставила равенство между человеком и насекомым. Может нам женщинам откусывать голову партнеру после секса как саранче?🥴

  • フィンガ ピ.
    2 days

    Delfines

  • Mohamad A.
    2 days

    Sek meniek siol dolphin lol

  • Carly B.
    2 days

    Very interesting

  • Robin M.
    3 days

    Animals act purely on instinct and when nature calls they will do what ever happens to be near by, also they use it to show dominance. We are humans, we have a highly developed brain. If there are creatures that can biologically change their gender then that is their species, in our species, no matter how you feel, you can't change your biology, you will NEVER have working reproductive parts of the opposite gender.

  • Audrey S.
    3 days

    Wow. High school biology failed me

  • Xylem M.
    3 days

    Beyond the book that was presented how can we make this info wide spread and how do we find it ?? Thanks

  • Vitória F.
    3 days

    I'm going to save this video solemnly for the purpose to show this to people who have said that homosexuality is wrong and use religion as excuse for their prejudice. I mean, even the animals that were created by God are homosexual why not humans?

