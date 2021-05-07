back
Do periods have to be painful?
Videos of men testing period pain simulators are going viral as “proof” of how bad that time of the month can get ... But are menstrual cramps unavoidable? A doctor explains.
07/05/2021 5:59 PM
1 comment
Michelle H.14 minutes
Details on the ways to manage the pain please.