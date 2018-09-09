back

Dolls With Surgery Scars Help Heal Kids' Confidence

This little girl was all smiles when she saw that her doll had the same scar she did. ❤️

09/09/2018 5:01 PM
  • 1.3m
  • 51

31 comments

  • ابو س.
    09/30/2018 04:58

    الله يشافيها ويعافيها امين يا الله

  • Amy O.
    09/28/2018 05:03

    Not all heroes wear capes

  • Ben K.
    09/25/2018 23:15

    يا ربي اشفيها وعافيها

  • Marielena V.
    09/24/2018 00:58

    Urrego mire que hermoso😍 Me acorde de mi Totole❤

  • وسيم ا.
    09/20/2018 15:51

    ربي تشفيها

  • هبة ا.
    09/20/2018 15:47

    الله يفرح قلبك مثل ما فرحت هالطفلة

  • سامان ا.
    09/19/2018 08:23

    قمه النسانيه

  • Shaheen Y.
    09/17/2018 13:37

    Allah bless you, sweetheart !

  • Sandra M.
    09/17/2018 01:57

    Eso algo muy fuerte

  • أحمد ا.
    09/16/2018 16:26

    شنو السالفة ادة واحد يعرف يدزلي خاص

  • Khakan K.
    09/16/2018 08:24

    ?

  • Aj B.
    09/16/2018 04:18

    Awhhh 😭❤️❤️

  • Amanda S.
    09/16/2018 03:33

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Hadeer E.
    09/16/2018 03:25

    fkra m7moud

  • Senetha F.
    09/14/2018 18:52

    My son has the same scar... do they have stuffed animals for boys

  • Habiba B.
    09/14/2018 14:51

    Ihave this scar

  • Sidra S.
    09/13/2018 13:30

    I have this scar and i love it......

  • La R.
    09/13/2018 07:30

    اسعد الله قلبك الصغير 💞

  • Kaleigh L.
    09/13/2018 04:28

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Clayton F.
    09/13/2018 00:19

    I had one open heart surgery at 50 and it was no fun. Can not even begin to imagine a child going through it multiple times.