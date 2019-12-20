back

Donors Support Young Girl With Rare Condition

Thanks to an amazing show of solidarity, this young Iraqi girl who suffered from a terrible disease is being cured. A story we can all learn from...

13 comments

  • Iftikhar H.
    35 minutes

    Thank you❤

  • Sandra S.
    37 minutes

    Beautiful 💖 God Bless

  • Waad L.
    an hour

    Awesome

  • Waad L.
    an hour

    Awesome

  • Amel B.
    an hour

    Merci pour elle 🙏Bravo👏

  • Fifrianto A.
    2 hours

    Beautiful little girl

  • Charitha K.
    2 hours

    God bless you

  • Rob P.
    3 hours

    They seemed to quickly gloss over the fact that her son has the same problem. It didn't seem like he was offered help to though.

  • Daniel R.
    4 hours

    Thank God for people like you,ladies!....you gives inspiration to others!.

  • Zulfiqar F.
    5 hours

    Get well Haoura

  • Irvanda
    5 hours

    She is very beautiful girl, especially the smile 😍

  • Irvanda
    5 hours

    I know someone whose got worse condition than this, the mark and the long hair covers all of his body 💔

  • Ismanto Y.
    6 hours

    Love you marine ....