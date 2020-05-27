back
Gay and bisexual men still turned away from blood centers
"It was really quite humiliating to be rejected based on my identity." If you're a gay or bisexual man in the United States, chances are you're not allowed to donate blood, even in the middle of a pandemic...
05/27/2020 12:31 PM
- New
And even more
- 5:43
Gay and bisexual men still turned away from blood centers
- 4:08
Oklahomans produce face shields in their living room
- 2:26
Niksen: the Dutch Art of Doing Nothing
- 1:21
Big crowds across the U.S. during Memorial Day weekend
- 4:12
A doctor's message to anti-lockdown protesters
- 6:05
Donald Trump vs. the World Health Organization
0 comments