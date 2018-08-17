back
He's Been Living Inside an Iron Lung for 65 years
He's been living inside an iron lung for 65 years — one of the last 10 people on the planet to be doing so — but his paralysis from the neck down hasn't held him back from becoming a successful lawyer.
08/17/2018 7:01 PM
- 42.8m
- 106.2k
- 4.2k
2908 comments
Anioligbo P.12/01/2019 08:29
God forgive 🙏, anywhere i sinned against my lord, happy new month to you all
Sali M.11/29/2019 01:43
CHEATING WIFE? You can never really tell how much you can trust your wife until you get to know what your wife is up to when you are a away. Hire a hacker at ( H A C K E R S R E V I E W S . C O M ) and get full access to her device, call recordings, GPS locations, social media chats- whatsapp chats, twitter chats, etc.
Ikedilo I.11/28/2019 09:44
God, I'm so so grateful, for what you have done for. I can't tell it all
Adebimpe O.11/26/2019 07:50
Alhamdullilahi
Wahab M.11/25/2019 22:48
Alhamdulilh
Nour A.11/25/2019 22:37
الحمد لله
Koi W.11/25/2019 17:39
Nothing puzzles God ...... so much grace and thankfulness on his life .. stay blessed
Muhmmad S.11/25/2019 05:57
Sxscevbdos
يوسف ا.11/25/2019 05:56
نسألك الله حسن الخاتمة
Premi K.11/25/2019 05:54
God bless you
Bilal H.11/25/2019 01:07
حياة قاسية و في الأخير الجحيم ينتظر .اللهم إنا نسألك حسن الخاتمة يا رب
أمير ه.11/24/2019 23:25
تلله يصبره والحمدلله تلذي عافانا مما ابتلاه💔
Kcee K.11/23/2019 23:33
🙏🙏🙏🙏
Fulla A.11/23/2019 13:30
🥺🥺
Khalil K.11/23/2019 01:25
فكرني ب مروان حتى هادا سبابو فيروس مجهول الهوية
Mukhwana K.11/22/2019 19:30
An iron lung🙆♀️I never knew I would see such a man.
Mukhwana K.11/22/2019 19:28
God I take everything for granted.Forgive me my Father.Oh God
Ahmed A.11/22/2019 02:41
https://youtu.be/cbWyvf0_Omw
Masataf L.11/21/2019 17:56
٩..
Abd L.11/20/2019 13:20
chkon hada