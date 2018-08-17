back

He's Been Living Inside an Iron Lung for 65 years

He's been living inside an iron lung for 65 years — one of the last 10 people on the planet to be doing so — but his paralysis from the neck down hasn't held him back from becoming a successful lawyer.

08/17/2018 7:01 PM
Brut. Originals

2908 comments

  • Anioligbo P.
    12/01/2019 08:29

    God forgive 🙏, anywhere i sinned against my lord, happy new month to you all

  • Sali M.
    11/29/2019 01:43

  • Ikedilo I.
    11/28/2019 09:44

    God, I'm so so grateful, for what you have done for. I can't tell it all

  • Adebimpe O.
    11/26/2019 07:50

    Alhamdullilahi

  • Wahab M.
    11/25/2019 22:48

    Alhamdulilh

  • Nour A.
    11/25/2019 22:37

    الحمد لله

  • Koi W.
    11/25/2019 17:39

    Nothing puzzles God ...... so much grace and thankfulness on his life .. stay blessed

  • Muhmmad S.
    11/25/2019 05:57

    Sxscevbdos

  • يوسف ا.
    11/25/2019 05:56

    نسألك الله حسن الخاتمة

  • Premi K.
    11/25/2019 05:54

    God bless you

  • Bilal H.
    11/25/2019 01:07

    حياة قاسية و في الأخير الجحيم ينتظر .اللهم إنا نسألك حسن الخاتمة يا رب

  • أمير ه.
    11/24/2019 23:25

    تلله يصبره والحمدلله تلذي عافانا مما ابتلاه💔

  • Kcee K.
    11/23/2019 23:33

    🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Fulla A.
    11/23/2019 13:30

    🥺🥺

  • Khalil K.
    11/23/2019 01:25

    فكرني ب مروان حتى هادا سبابو فيروس مجهول الهوية

  • Mukhwana K.
    11/22/2019 19:30

    An iron lung🙆‍♀️I never knew I would see such a man.

  • Mukhwana K.
    11/22/2019 19:28

    God I take everything for granted.Forgive me my Father.Oh God

  • Ahmed A.
    11/22/2019 02:41

    https://youtu.be/cbWyvf0_Omw

  • Masataf L.
    11/21/2019 17:56

    ٩..

  • Abd L.
    11/20/2019 13:20

    chkon hada