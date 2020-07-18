History of the birth control pill

Kanye's Rallying Cry
Ykiisha H.a day
This woman was a devil!
Radhe D.a day
Basically promote as much sex as possible.... against all scriptural teachings... well if her mother didnt want 11 children why did she continue having sex?.. this dumb ones who are rulling the world with their pathetic understanding to the purpose of human life!!!!
Rakits L.a day
Bottom line is that america is a sad place to live in.Soon it will be back in the dark ages.
Fabiola A.a day
The first pill was created by Luis Ernesto Miramontes!!!! And he was mexican!!!
Omar S.2 days
Kohla el video dah gamed shofo kolo it summarizes usa🤣
Johnny R.2 days
the founder of Eugenics.
Gabriel J.2 days
Baby killing machine
Angela H.2 days
Also the fact that the bleed isn't necessary. It was built in so that women can continue to suffer menstruation. It isn't necessary to have a withdrawal bleed but seeing as the pill was invented by men, they didn't ask us if we wanted to bleed or not.
Angela H.2 days
Shame they were tested on unwilling incarcerated black women who reported terrible side effects and were ignored. We still suffer from those side effects now. Depression, loss of libido, weight gain to name a few.
Delores P.2 days
So they took away the right to control weather we want to have kids or so that we dont have the right to not want to have kids what would happen if a woman gets rape and gets pregnant from her rapist which is despicable we need we should have the rights to controll our bodies for what ever reason we dont need gov in our business
Stefanie S.2 days
What about male Birth Control? A woman has to invest and depend so much more into family planning and a relationship than a man - naturally a man can 'produce' more than a woman - fact. Why is the onus on women? Where is the 'male pill'? And why do men refuse to take 'male birth control' when it is available?
Vivian J.2 days
If only women weren't too ignorant or lazy to use birth control instead of killing the babies with abortion.
Consuelo H.2 days
Brut presenting “the history” without recognizing where and who invented the pill. It’s amazing the subtle ways in which events are white washed. Give credit where it is due, recognize that not only US citizens contribute to science and society 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
Pablo R.2 days
The pill is awesome for all the reasons you included, but no discussion on how poor Puerto Rican women were used as guinepigs without their knowledge or consent in the development of the pill?
Nour S.2 days
Zach C.2 days
She was a racist eugenist who would only smile at the sight if a dead baby. Especially if that baby was black.
Brut3 days
In July, the Supreme Court upheld the Trump administration's rollback of Obamacare rules that required employers to provide free birth control to women: https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/08/supreme-court-upholds-trumps-limits-on-birth-control-coverage-352385