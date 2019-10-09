back

How a Breast Cancer Diagnosis Led to a Diamond

At 29, one woman was able to turn the loss of her hair after a breast cancer diagnosis into an actual diamond. 💎 Visit mostpreciousstone.com to learn more about Danielle's story and how you can help the fight against breast cancer. With Against Breast Cancer. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

  • Shirley E.
    11/02/2019 20:55

    💕💕💕🙏🏼

  • Jennifer H.
    10/31/2019 16:51

    Beautiful young woman, stay strong & positive ♥️ I too am a breast cancer survivor ♥️♥️♥️

  • Doreen M.
    10/31/2019 16:40

    Stay strong,,,,,,xx

  • Ian F.
    10/31/2019 16:32

    Thinking of you and your family. Respect to you for making this heartbreaking video that I'm sure when your daughter is old enough will cherish the memories it brings. I hope you're able to find peace.

  • John J.
    10/31/2019 16:17

    Such a brave lady ☺😊

  • Daphne M.
    10/31/2019 15:49

    Brave girl, this just proves that mammograms should be done a lot earlier than they currently are. Hope your positivity carries you through what might be 💕💕💕❣️❣️

  • Heather C.
    10/31/2019 15:47

    Keep fighting, you are an inspiration to others. God bless you and your family.xx

  • Christine C.
    10/31/2019 15:36

    What a incredible young lady.Well said may your diamond always shines bright for you .God bless.

  • Juliette R.
    10/31/2019 15:25

    What a beautiful young lady

  • Josephine M.
    10/31/2019 15:13

    What a plucky wonderful lady. Keep fighting and may you be with your family for many more years to come x

