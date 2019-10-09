back
How a Breast Cancer Diagnosis Led to a Diamond
At 29, one woman was able to turn the loss of her hair after a breast cancer diagnosis into an actual diamond. 💎 Visit mostpreciousstone.com to learn more about Danielle's story and how you can help the fight against breast cancer. With Against Breast Cancer. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
10/09/2019 11:57 AMupdated: 10/09/2019 3:29 PM
- 875.4k
- 4.3k
- 613
583 comments
Shirley E.11/02/2019 20:55
💕💕💕🙏🏼
Jennifer H.10/31/2019 16:51
Beautiful young woman, stay strong & positive ♥️ I too am a breast cancer survivor ♥️♥️♥️
Doreen M.10/31/2019 16:40
Stay strong,,,,,,xx
Ian F.10/31/2019 16:32
Thinking of you and your family. Respect to you for making this heartbreaking video that I'm sure when your daughter is old enough will cherish the memories it brings. I hope you're able to find peace.
John J.10/31/2019 16:17
Such a brave lady ☺😊
Daphne M.10/31/2019 15:49
Brave girl, this just proves that mammograms should be done a lot earlier than they currently are. Hope your positivity carries you through what might be 💕💕💕❣️❣️
Heather C.10/31/2019 15:47
Keep fighting, you are an inspiration to others. God bless you and your family.xx
Christine C.10/31/2019 15:36
What a incredible young lady.Well said may your diamond always shines bright for you .God bless.
Juliette R.10/31/2019 15:25
What a beautiful young lady
Josephine M.10/31/2019 15:13
What a plucky wonderful lady. Keep fighting and may you be with your family for many more years to come x
Marlene R.10/31/2019 15:01
Ah bless you💞💞💞💞🙏
Carmen N.10/31/2019 14:57
Brave young lady ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Linda G.10/31/2019 14:52
You are a true force of nature Gorgeous Girl 💕 keep looking to the future xx 😘
Josie C.10/31/2019 14:47
So inspiring, bless you
Vera M.10/31/2019 14:40
I admire your bravery, I don't think I would be as positive as you are. I truly hope you enjoy the rest of your time, love and blessings to you and your family xxxxx
Marlene R.10/31/2019 14:22
Ah bless you💞💞💞💞🙏
Carol B.10/31/2019 14:09
I have been diagnosed again 23 years after the first diagnosis. Such a bummer. I am having my breast off this time and hoping for the best.
Stan V.10/31/2019 14:08
You are very brave young lady and fighter dreadful for anyone to face god bless you and your family i got married to my soulmate on 14 June 2018 my beautiful wife passaway on 23 August 2018 my wife was fighter to the end life so unfair only 10Weeks married i hope it prolongs life as long as possible sending hugs to you and your family 🙏🙏
Sylvia W.10/31/2019 12:09
God love you & your family. Xxxx.
Martina G.10/31/2019 10:47
Brave lady ❤