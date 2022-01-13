back
If I weren't vaccinated against COVID-19 ...
If you want to buy alcohol or cannabis in Quebec, you'll need to be vaccinated. Here's a look at the strict regulations for those unvaccinated against COVID around the world...
01/13/2022
4 comments
Sara M.23 minutes
In my area a recent outbreak of Delta was almost exclusively among dealers and their customers (and on their family) who were largely unvaccinated. The dealers instituted their own sales policy that their customers must be vaxxed. Drugs are still illegal here so there is no obligation for them to comply with legal business requirements.
James J.26 minutes
So BRUT you promote prejudice and segregation. Because the CEO of Pfizer said that the vaccine doesn't work
Paul H.29 minutes
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-sajid-javid-directly-challenged-on-mandatory-coronavirus-jabs-by-unvaccinated-nhs-doctor-12511224?fbclid=IwAR3WQOD6h6Tm4sRTSY1HjpsMSVCBXY9ZC2JrcP1BPoC8JcsSMa3iGZWCYlc
Paul H.an hour
This is a crime in itself. Governments have gone too far. We have signed Treaties against experimentation on the human being. You are in a position of responsibility to represent the people.