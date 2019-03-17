back
Injured by Vaccine — Yet Still Pro-Vaccination
Tiffany Yonts was nearly killed by a tetanus shot when she was 14 years old. Now, she’s telling anti-vaxxers to stop using her story to promote misinformation and conspiracy theories.
03/17/2019 10:22 AM
117 comments
Kayla C.12/02/2019 02:16
Ya this lady is dumb. Who would still be promoting vaccines when this has happened to them. And you can see right in the cdc website that their are aborted fetus cells in vaccines.
Krissy M.06/28/2019 01:18
The vaccine didn’t cause that it’s what she was born with like what?
Cina S.06/21/2019 18:39
you go girl!
Gérson N.06/15/2019 20:47
👆
Nichole H.04/29/2019 20:16
What in the hell it says human diploid cells right on the vaccine insert, if you look up the definition for that you will see it is human aborted tissue cells. That vaccine must have done more damage then she thought just WOW.!
Nichole H.04/29/2019 20:15
Alicia C.04/28/2019 13:25
This has got to be the stupidest thing I’ve seen in my entire life.! 🤦🏼♀️ I seriously can’t even.. if people don’t realize that this person is getting paid, then you’re just the candidate the pharmaceutical companies are looking for.. 🐑🐑🐑 A vaccine almost killed me, and ruined my life, but keep getting them.! Yeah, sounds like sound advice.. smfh
Melissa E.04/27/2019 11:40
Jasmin S.04/26/2019 13:11
What an idiot 😂 . paid actress/puppet or just plain Stupid?
Kimmymelissa H.04/25/2019 18:45
Measles is an infection . Not a disease. Lets start there.
Caresha J.04/25/2019 16:46
Sorry lady but you are not the reason we dont vaccinate. Hate to burst your bubbles.
Sierra S.04/25/2019 15:43
ARE YOU KIDDING ME WITH THIS?! Yeah, my daughter was almost killed by the DTaP too so this fake crisis actor can shove it. “I have a permanent injury that will affect me for the rest of my life, but at least you won’t get a 2 week cough!” 🤣😂 Yeah, this is totally not going to backfire.
Bryette N.04/25/2019 15:11
People still should get vaccinated but I will not get the flu shot! Get majorly sick three times! Something that never happened to me before. But the reason for the measles coming back is because parents are not vaccinating their kids which put others at risk!
Butrick W.04/25/2019 14:57
They aren't using you 😂, they're using their experience with THEIR CHILD. 90% of the people I meet who don't vaccinate have a vaccine injured child. I'm sorry you're ignorant enough to continue vaccinating *I'm assuming since you're expecting others with vaccine injuries to continue* but not everyone is that stupid & naive. Per the vaccine insert if you or a family member has had a reaction *stop vaccinating.* *There is fetal cell lines in vaccines. Not tissue, fetal cell lines that have 100,000's of DNA fragments. Of which, hasn't been tested for mutinagentic possibilities. *measles was never completely gone, we had cases in 2000. It was below the "threshold" for eradication, so although there were measles cases we can claim it was eradicated.
Amanda J.04/25/2019 14:55
You are so blind. Finish your research because you haven’t even started!
Selina W.04/25/2019 14:29
THE ABSOLUTE bottom of the bottom you are resorting to... RESEARCH EACH INGREDIENT AGAIN.. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/B/excipient-table-2.pdf Better still.. go to the source.. The Athiest Godfather of designing vaccines. https://youtu.be/wk_sv2HiMa0
Lillian M.04/25/2019 14:26
This is Dr. Stanley Plotkin (maker of vaccines)testifying under oath in court, judge for yourself
Lillian M.04/25/2019 14:24
Wtf is wrong with this woman!?, knock knock guess what ! there are thousands and thousands of people injured by vaccines, I am the mother of 2 , looks like you haven’t looked at the ingredients in vaccines, as Dr. Stanley Plotkin (maker of vaccines)states that there are fetal cells, human and animal DNA and other terrible ingredients that are extremely toxic to the human body. 🤦🏻♀️
Mandi D.04/25/2019 14:22
Wow.... You're a special kind of stupid aren't you? 🤦
Carina L.04/25/2019 14:10
Hmm. Sorry chick, Dr. Plotkin admits using aborted fetal tissue in the manufacture of vaccines. Dr. Teresa Deisher's lab confirms that it is still there. Corvelva's lab just confirmed an entire male genome in the Tetrix mmrv vaccine that they isolated. So who is giving us "it's not a thing" misinformation? Maybe the one with cognitive dissonance?