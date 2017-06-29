Interview with Handmaid's Tale protester

Mr. Checkpoint App Aims to Reduce Police Abusing Their Power
42 comments
Zack P.07/09/2017 02:41
THERE ARE SO MANY THINGS YOU CAN DO TO PREVENT PREGNANCY
Illya L.07/01/2017 15:33
Don't trust anyone with eyebrows like that
Maria G.06/30/2017 23:43
PAY FOR YOUR OWN BIRTH CONTROL OR DO NOT HAVE SEX
Tiffany E.06/30/2017 21:22
So you are advocating to get big government out of your vagina by demanding big government pay for all your vaginal needs?
Kristany C.06/30/2017 21:15
Except, abortion is NOT birth control, so don't call it that...
Mua K.06/30/2017 20:24
ohhhh! Watching that spoof makes much more sense now!!
Alicia C.06/30/2017 19:58
Why does all the women have to get blamed for it's also the men fault too men ate also sexually active why can they get clipped or have a birth control not just rely on condoms
Arieanna L.06/30/2017 19:31
My personal opinion on abortions is negative. I do not like them, I do not support them, and I will never have one myself unless the child is dead. However, feminine healthcare needs to be available. I may not support abortion, but I will always support a woman who cannot take care of a child and admits that to herself and to everyone. It takes a lot of guts to admit you cannot handle it. I told one of my best friends that if she had to do it, I would be right by her side, no matter what I WANTED her to do because it is about what you NEED sometimes. We cannot take the opportunity to get our daughters and nieces and sisters and aunts and cousins the affordable contraception and other things females may request and require simply because of our stance on abortion. I refuse to throw away a chance for my daughter, when she's old enough, to have the care she needs for her womanhood, nor would I refuse to to anyone else, even though I hate abortions and the thought burns my soul, it is not my decision, and I cannot tell someone they can "do it because I did" because I am different. On this note, I agree with the protesters that they should not take away PP or make it impossible for the 'working man' to afford.
Tayler M.06/30/2017 19:17
when you get home imma explain. 😂 don't let me forget
Arielle R.06/30/2017 17:53
😫
Miranda R.06/30/2017 17:21
Crystal Noble
Ki H.06/30/2017 17:06
, this is what I was talking about
Hannah A.06/30/2017 16:11
Carson Somer see, themes from the Handmaids tales are not so "unrealistic" after all :)
Laura R.06/30/2017 16:04
esta es la serie que te dije.
Corina R.06/30/2017 15:54
How about you mind your own business and let them deal with the consequences. Not like ur going to be standing next to them on judgement day and god ask you question about there lives. What pple do with there lives should have no impact on ur life. U continue to live your way. Plus only god shall judge us.. lol so a sin for a sin you both ate going to hell lol.. and im catholic and against abortion and ill never have onrme but im not allowed to judge so i pray for these woman.. i donat to single mothers in need. Im no angle but im not bashing woman for being confused. Men are exempt from the hatred cuz in this world only the woman is the devil... if my taxes go to an abortion which anyone who did the research the vouchers for that are prettumy non existent or almost impossible to get it doesnt bother me.. because im not going to adopt that baby n im not the one getting it. Plus its like 2$ of ur taxes that go towards planned parent hood you cheap bastards. 🖕
Amber R.06/30/2017 15:33
I don't really care for planned parenthood There is a clinic in my town that'll do my stuff for free
Hamida C.06/30/2017 15:17
this is what we saw at Central Park remember
Hamida C.06/30/2017 15:17
this is what I saw at Central Park
Patricia M.06/30/2017 15:02
the only thing i agree with on trump
Emily I.06/30/2017 14:41
I thought you'd get a kick out of this.