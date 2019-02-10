Interview with psychiatrist Claude Virot on hypnosis

It can help someone quit smoking, treat depression, and even replace anesthesia. Here's how hypnosis has become a recognized medical tool.
17 comments
Vesper V.03/16/2019 20:34
Speaking of depression... Me, I had a mental breakdown & was so psychologically depressed due to my extreme weariness about my eye-disability, &, thus, didn't know what I was doing; I was akin to insanity & had poor sense of reality @that time back in 2009 until half a decade later that in October, 2010: I stole 2 books from the biggest bookstore company here in the Philippines [The National Bookstore, Inc.] & a food item from a mall of a giant company's supermarket here in the Philippines [SM Malls]—that I had been cyberbullied by the office employees there @the National Bookstore, Inc., spreading mug-shots of my face all over facebook & the social-media in their corrupt, heartless & malicious motives, that afterwards my life had been much more difficult starting from that date October, 2010—aside from the depression & family problems that I already were experiencing from neglect of my parents to support my financial necessities... With such malicious intentions of the National Bookstore's employees maliciously uploading mug-shots of me w/c spread @the early times of facebook in the Philippines when low public-morals was rampant & "people don't think before they click!" & much of the netizens we're very irresponsible because most of the first users of facebook were the sector of office employees in our counrty—"traditional, classic or conventional" types of office workers—w/c then had nasty culture & so much anti-conservative value-systems, bad-guys lurking beneath the walls of office spaces • I WAS CYBERBULLIED CAUSING ALL MY CLASSMATES TO BULLY ME & EVERYONE ELSE, INCLUDING MY FAMILY & RELATIVES WHO "DISOWNED" ME, ALWAYS BATTERED IN THE HOME & BULLIED BY MY RELATIVES, NOT RESPECTED BY MY CLASSMATES & NOT RESPECTED ALSO EVEN MY YOUNGER SIBLINGS! CAST INTO INFAMOUS BY THAT IRRESPONSIBLE ACT OF CYBER-BULLYING INFLICTED UPON ME, I WAS "DISOWNED" BY MY FAMILY & RELATIVES—DENYING EVEN MORE SUPPORT TO MY EDUCATION & FINANCIAL NEEDS THAT'S WHY I HADN'T FINISHED COLLEGE & WORKS ONLY AT A HEAVY-INDUSTRIAL COMPANY DESPITE MY 3-YR'S STUDY IN COLLEGE, WORSE: WITH MY WORK ALWAYS SO HEAVY & TIRING BUT FALLS VERY MUCH SHORT FROM THE STANDARD LEGAL MINIMUN-WAGE & COST-OF-LIVING COMPENSATION; I ALWAYS HAD EXTREME DIFFICULTY IN LIFE & FINANCES, & SO STILL HAD NO SAVINGS @MY AGE OF 26 NOW & STRUGGLING BY MYSLEF & NEVER HELPED BY FAMILY & RELATIVES! STILL NO SAVINGS IN WORKING ONLY @ A HEAVY-INDUSTRIAL COMPANY ["ARDEE'S VENTURES & LOGISTICS, INC.," A SHIPMENT CONTAINER-VAN REPAIR & RENTAL Co.], A FAMILY-BUSINESS THAT HAS THE LONG-TIME REPUTATION OF NOT GIVING LIVEABLE COMPENSATION & SOCIAL-SECURITY BENEFITS TO IT'S EMPLOYEES NOT A FAMILY MEMBER OR RELATIVE TO IT'S OWNER I had a mental breakdown & was so psychologically depressed back in 2009—a decade ago—after I graduated high-school, skipping a year from education afterwards in my fears about how I can go schooling with an eye-dusabilty, & until after a few years later while I was @college, and, yes I went to college still under the influence of a mental disorder & breakdown; I didn't know clearly what I was doing under the effects of lack of sense of reality under such psychological illness & breakdown Caused by my extreme weariness about my hope for independence & good, prosperous future in consideration (overthinking) of my very poor eyesight & eye disability—cross-eyed & optokinetic nystagmus condition. I had mental breakdown & so much stress in always thinking about how I can go schooling in college & get a decent job due to my very poor eyesight, aggravated by neglect of my parents to support me financially... Worsened by the cyber-bullying inflicted upon me in October of 2010, my first year in college under the pre-Law course of Legal Management or Paralegal Studies. From that time from a life so difficult already due to my in-born eye-defects aggravated by family problems, I HAD ALWAYS BEEN A VERY BROKEN MAN! ALWAYS JUST SLIPPING THROUGH THE CRACKS, AND AM VERY, VERY UNCERTAIN ABOUT WHERE MY LIFE IS EXACTLY HEADING TO FOR OUR NATION, THE PHILIPPINES, HAD BEEN VERY UNFORGIVING ABOUT ACTS OF THEFT EVEN IF IT WERE ONLY A YOUTHFUL MISTAKE; I WAS ONLY 18 OR 19 WHEN I'D STOLE 2 BOOKS FROM THE NATIONAL BOOKSTORE, &, AGAIN: A YEAR LATER, A FOOD ITEM AT AN S.M.-MALL BRANCH WHILE I WAS STILL UNDER EXTREME PSYCHOLOGICAL STRESS, MENTAL BREAKDOWN, &, THUS, A VERY POOR SENSE OF REALITY. I HAD ALWAYS BEEN STRUGGLING FOR INDEPENDENCE, STILL GOT NO SAVINGS, & ALWAYS STRUGGLING JUST TO MAKE BOTH ENDS MEET, AND I DON'T KNOW EXACTLY WHERE MY LIFE IS HEADING TOWARDS! I HAD BEEN A VERY BROKEN MAN EVERSINCE, ALWAYS DEPRIVED, AT MOST TIMES PENNILESS! AND OUR SOCIETY IS VERY UNFORGIVING ABOUT CASES OF THEFT OF SMALL VALUE, THAT NOTIONS OF WHO TO TRUST & MISTRUST" HAD ALWAYS GOVERNED MY LIFE FROM THAT ALWAYS-EMOTIONALLY-PAINFUL TURNING POINT IN MY LIFE! OUR SOCIETY HAD BEEN UNFORGIVING... THAT I SEE NO ONE WHO'LL MAKE A MISTAKE INTO LOVING ME; I SEE MYSELF ALONE & ATTACHED TO NO ONE INTIMATELY UNTIL THE DAY I DIE; I ALWAYS SAY TO MYSELF: "I NEED TO TRAIN MYSELF NOT TO BE EMOTIONALLY ATTACHED TO ANYONE, EVER... !"—BUT I'M CONFUSED IN WHETHER TO RECIPROCATE OR NOT TO THOSE WHO SPENDS THEIR TIME TO BOTHER TALK TO OR MESSAGE ME... I FEEL TERRIBLE IN NOT RECIPROCATING... & I'M CONFUSED WHETHER WHAT I'M DOING IS ISOLATING MYSELF... NOW A DECADE AFTER THAT TURNING POINT IN MY LIFE, HERE I AM STILL ALIVE... BARELY LIVING, BARELY ABLE TO MAKE IT... ... MAYBE THIS MISERABLE LIFE & MUCH DEPRIVATION IS THE PUNISHMENT FOR ALL THE SINS I'VE DONE! I'D ADAPTED LIVING EXTREME CONDITIONS UNDERNEATH THE OCEAN DEPTHS WHERE NO LIGHT REACHES MY LIFE YES, I'VE ADAPTED... AND MANY THINGS I'M CONTENT @KEEPING ONLY 2 MYSELF • BUT I DON'T KNOW UP 2 WHEN MY BODY CAN STILL ENDURE ALL THESE W/C 'r ALL BEYOND MY HUMAN LIMITATIONS
Yves D.02/28/2019 05:59
Wow!!!
Assad Q.02/28/2019 04:52
French is cool
Raghunandanan C.02/27/2019 05:53
Good pesentation.ism also a hypnotherapist.
Goran S.02/26/2019 20:59
Is it possible to hypnose someone to BETTER learn leanguage?
Fiona B.02/25/2019 08:02
Mind over matter definitely works if you want it to work ...the key is you are in control and you need to focus
Hatungimana A.02/25/2019 02:44
Very interesting
Jubs F.02/23/2019 12:34
kuya chuy kaau oh hehehe
Andrea A.02/21/2019 05:52
esta super interesante 🤦🏼♀️ pero tendras que traducirlo
Toc C.02/19/2019 00:29
Can you hypnotize me to have self control (food). I'd love that.
Lit L.02/16/2019 05:31
Vaibhav Nakhale
Shoaib I.02/15/2019 11:34
dekho
Farah H.02/14/2019 00:51
We all by nature humanity address and 're address the geuinig facts sir too hurrdel the force of healthy test jump I over the nonsense sir. Good thank you
Amy A.02/11/2019 17:22
Very interesting
Pavel Š.02/10/2019 18:07
If not Done properly can cause serious brain damage. Just saying.
Savannah C.02/10/2019 16:44
I would hate to have a surgery and have the doctor be like “yeah so instead of anesthesia we’re gonna hypnotize you!” I’d rather have anesthesia thanks
Marian T.02/10/2019 13:09
I had hypnosis to stop smoking, had an amazing experience like I was floating in pink and gold clouds, v.beautiful. but, after a few hours carried on smoking. Only gave up a few years later after a heart attack! That's addiction for you.