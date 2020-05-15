back

iPads to Hospitals: Connecting COVID-19 patients with their families

Due to the restrictions on visits, many Covid-19 patients are suffering alone in hospitals. These volunteers bring them iPads so they can communicate with their loved ones.

05/15/2020 12:28 PM
