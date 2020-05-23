back
LGBTQ+ youth impacted by COVID-19 crisis
Since the pandemic, The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ suicide hotline has received 60% more calls than normal. Here's why this community is especially affected by the Covid-19 crisis.
The Trevor Project offers talk, text and chat crisis hotlines available 24/7, 365 days a year: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help-now/. The Trevor Project also offers TrevorSpace, an online community for LGBTQ young people aged 13-24: https://www.trevorspace.org