back

LGBTQ+ youth impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Since the pandemic, The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ suicide hotline has received 60% more calls than normal. Here's why this community is especially affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

05/23/2020 6:00 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:12

    LGBTQ+ youth impacted by COVID-19 crisis

  2. 7:27

    The controversy around hydroxychloroquine, explained

  3. 7:06

    9 simple questions on the coronavirus stimulus package

  4. 5:59

    Advocating for essential workers after a loss to COVID-19

  5. 3:19

    The story behind the social distance circles in a Brooklyn park

  6. 4:20

    The study behind the #FruitSnackChallenge

1 comment

  • Brut
    19 hours

    The Trevor Project offers talk, text and chat crisis hotlines available 24/7, 365 days a year: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help-now/. The Trevor Project also offers TrevorSpace, an online community for LGBTQ young people aged 13-24: https://www.trevorspace.org