Llama Therapy Brings Smiles
Llama therapy?! You heard right, and these "400-pound fluff balls are bringing smiles wherever they go. 🤗 Special thanks to Mtn Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas.
08/25/2018 5:01 PMupdated: 08/30/2019 8:38 PM
46 comments
Melody V.09/03/2019 00:27
we're losing money bro
Elias A.09/02/2019 21:16
عرفته منو ؟ صاحبنه ابو نظاره هههههههههه صاير شخصيه
Lisa M.09/02/2019 20:15
llamacorn
Audrey J.09/02/2019 20:11
je peux en ramener au prochain Team Meeting???
Nicolas F.09/02/2019 19:52
😅
Bill L.09/02/2019 19:41
lol
ابو ع.09/24/2018 04:55
..الكناني.كللوله مبروك يستاهل
Nariman S.09/23/2018 18:39
ماشاء الله عسل
Salam F.09/18/2018 09:55
Fantastic
محمد س.09/15/2018 18:13
Hi
Layla J.09/15/2018 00:33
تم
محمد ا.09/13/2018 13:43
You use it for ather stuff
Jose F.09/13/2018 03:12
porfa mira este videooo 😁😁😁
Betina G.09/11/2018 15:00
jeg vil gerne have en terapilama.. må jeg det?
Deepak C.09/05/2018 06:20
Brown Llamas & white Alpacas, right.
ابو ع.09/04/2018 17:50
تم
Katie A.09/04/2018 05:30
I now know where you can rent your llamas for your future wedding!
محمد ا.09/03/2018 18:59
تم
كمال ا.09/03/2018 03:06
تم
كمال ا.09/03/2018 03:05
تم