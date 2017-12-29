Maternal mortality in US

Women still die in childbirth in the U.S.—in fact, more than any other country.
19 comments
Cayla O.01/19/2018 12:25
lovely 😩
Kianna R.01/01/2018 16:58
see good chance I will die
Kaylee C.01/01/2018 01:19
😱
Tammy A.12/31/2017 22:46
hmm irgendwie wundert es mich nicht...leider
Shauntel A.12/31/2017 16:21
wellp
Raven S.12/31/2017 10:13
Also lack of childbirth prep classes, go hand in hand with prenatal care.
Cali S.12/30/2017 21:38
omg 🤦🏽♀️
Kaitie B.12/30/2017 20:32
Because medicine is a business in the United States. That's why
Louise C.12/30/2017 17:02
As far as I could tell, every woman in this was giving birth lying down. That increases chances of complications too.
Eddy L.12/30/2017 16:34
Lowest education rate,Lowest access to health care,Highest poverty rate,Highest drug cost,Highest murder rate,Highest obesity rate all in the richest most greedy free nation in the world.The list of lowest and highest is very long and they should be ashamed of their selfishness and greed.
Rachel B.12/30/2017 14:14
they use friends for this? Ridiculous
Amanda J.12/30/2017 12:54
I believe the US is one of the few developed countries without universal health care, which wasn't mentioned, but must be a contributing factor. Also one of the highest poverty rates in the developed world. Terrible thing which should not be happening.
Monica R.12/30/2017 06:44
😳😳😳
David M.12/30/2017 06:23
The land of gun care and health control.
Shane V.12/29/2017 23:39
I highly doubt your headline holds any water at all. You can't even get those numbers for every country in the world lol. Fake news scaring people into getting abortions..
Sadeyes M.12/29/2017 23:21
All about the almighty dollar $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
Cherie A.12/29/2017 23:19
Health care in US is appalling
Keith B.12/29/2017 23:14
Greed....
Rachel B.12/29/2017 23:12
Cuba has the lowest