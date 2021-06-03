back

Meet the Herpes Goddess

"I thought, 'I'm a single mother with herpes. No one's ever going to want me.'" Then she changed the narrative and became the Herpes Goddess.

03/06/2021 2:59 PM
4 comments

  • Rizwan B.
    34 minutes

    what thaa fuckri fuckraa fauckrriiy was that? 😂😂

  • Rizwan B.
    35 minutes

    😂😂

  • Armando Z.
    an hour

    Wtf

  • Victory V.
    an hour

    You are very beautiful, very courageous, and inspiring, a lot of woman are going through this and unable to hold their heads up, nice one, thumbs up

