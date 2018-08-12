back

Meet Violet Vixen — 11-year-old drag kid

He's not just an 11-year-old named Leo — he's Violet Vixen, drag queen kid.

08/12/2018 5:01 PM
  • 6.4m
  • 1.4k

Pop Culture

  1. "The Simpsons" turn 30

  2. Simon Baker on the Climate Crisis

  3. The Life of Tina Turner

  4. #TBT Christmas at the White House

  5. Actress Golshifteh Farahani on the Iranian Protests

  6. Yes, Women are Funny — According to the “Mrs. Maisel” Stars

817 comments

  • Stacey ✯.
    09/09/2019 16:45

    Jazz Zo Alexander

  • MD R.
    02/26/2019 13:44

    nice

  • Katie T.
    02/26/2019 11:07

    my child 😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Jordyn F.
    02/24/2019 23:33

    This makes me so happy

  • Holly F.
    02/06/2019 23:10

    a future winner *lip sync for your life*

  • Anna M.
    01/29/2019 17:05

    love the attitude tho. I remember you! Hi how are ya?

  • Fernanda L.
    01/28/2019 11:35

    ,

  • Nathan A.
    01/27/2019 01:05

    This is disgusting.

  • Rachel G.
    01/26/2019 06:55

    obsessed lol

  • Iz K.
    01/20/2019 17:29

    Usually kids like this are sexually abused by their parents at birth. JAIL THE PEDOPHILES.

  • Iz K.
    01/20/2019 17:23

    The problem with this is that the parents do not care for the child. Kids dressing up in drag performing in gay clubs for gay men, spreading their legs in front of them, being sexually exploited for profit. WAKE UP AMERICA. Save the children. Jail these parents. Do not allow children to be sexually exploited. This is industrialized “culturally appropriated” pedophilia. We should all be ashamed for allowing this.

  • Ashley F.
    01/17/2019 06:12

    Aaron Griffith

  • Dwayne T.
    01/13/2019 05:04

    Soooooo Drag Racing turned him gay? Drag racing been gay since the 70’s. They made like 7 *furious* movies about it😑😂👌🏻

  • Nickø X.
    01/12/2019 14:59

    He's very cute, i like it

  • Marie-Lou L.
    01/10/2019 03:29

    "I'm not gonna change so get used to it honey"

  • Wanda G.
    01/06/2019 16:21

    Wtf? Just not right

  • Troi W.
    01/05/2019 15:50

    My first comment was negative so i watched the video and changed my mind. I deleted my post, liked the video and think ...go for it!!!

  • Michael W.
    01/05/2019 00:50

    How sick

  • Hủ L.
    01/03/2019 05:15

    Love the sentence "I'm not gonna change so get to used it, honey" 😆 If you gonna be weird be confident 'bout it

  • Kay J.
    01/02/2019 23:38

    And this the exact reason he will be bullied in school. Mom needs beat up