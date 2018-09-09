back

Mom Donates Milk to Babies in Need

This mom produces A LOT of milk — so she's donating it to babies in need. Special thanks to All Natural & Good.

09/09/2018 7:01 PM
2269 comments

  • Beverly K.
    2 days

    I think this is wonderful!!!!

  • Jessica S.
    2 days

    I’m all for helping out other’s in need. Both great and helpful. Some mother’s can’t produce other’s get adopted out and have no mommy milk so it definitely helps

  • Renee L.
    2 days

    I had to use donated breast milk for 2 days in the hospital.. i thank woman like you🥰

  • Brenda M.
    3 days

    I wish I could have done this. I had my daughter 34 years ago and poured milk away. No one ever told me I could donate milk.

  • Sunny E.
    3 days

    That’s awesome!!

  • Erica A.
    3 days

    Thank you.

  • Amanda H.
    3 days

    She is beautiful for this. ❤

  • Alana W.
    3 days

    what do you think about this?

  • Kim R.
    3 days

    This is an amazing gift. What a selfless wonderful thing to do for strangers.

  • Danie P.
    4 days

    God bless you.

  • Susan R.
    5 days

    Good for u god bless

  • Gen L.
    5 days

    After 1 week of giving birth, I was pumping 9oz out of each breast. I pumped for 4 months and froze more than a years worth.

  • Mary B.
    5 days

    My Aunt told me My Grandmother fed many babies in Neighborhood like this. Late 1920 to 30s. More milk than needed.

  • Donna R.
    5 days

    God bless her!

  • Crystal A.
    6 days

    My grandma did this back in the 50s/60s she would donate to the local hospital she was also a foster mother

  • Terra B.
    6 days

    My baby boy was born at 23 weeks and 0 days and weighed 1 lb 4 ozs. They worked and worked with me trying to get my milk to come in. I produced very little. Once he got bigger and stronger I just didn't produce enough to meet his needs. We used a donor and I whole heartedly believe it's a big part of why he is here with us today (he'll be 9 in April!!) Donors are amazing ladies and I greatly appreciate everything they did for my baby and continue to do for others. People would probably change their tune if their child needed it. Thank you!

  • Anne D.
    6 days

    Weird

  • Elizabeth P.
    12/11/2019 05:52

    That is amazing! Nothing gross about it! So awesome that you can make lots of milk to give to those babies in need. I am a breastfeeding mom but since I got a a clogged milk duct and they did a biopsy on it, I can only produce milk in one breast. My baby still gets plenty of milk. I'm just a little lopsided, but it's ok, it doesn't bother me. Anyways, its awesome all you do for babies!

  • Kim G.
    12/11/2019 02:59

    You are awesome!

  • Amy L.
    12/11/2019 02:41

    tell her to hook u up haha