Mom's Plea to Anti-Vaxxers — Measles Could Kill Her Son
Measles could kill this mom's 5-year-old son because he has cancer. She's hitting back at anti-vaxxers for worsening the outbreak in her state.
04/23/2019 10:22 AMupdated: 04/23/2019 1:11 PM
Maria C.07/29/2019 14:43
Well I’m over that ...
Maddie V.07/29/2019 04:23
I just don’t know how people can be so stupid as to not vaccinate themselves or their children without a good legitimate reason.
Dakota L.07/27/2019 22:58
So, please don’t take this comment the wrong way (some will and try to prove they are better than me and a better mom than me), but my question is, is that if you’re child is already vaccinated, that means you shouldn’t worry??
Pedro A.07/27/2019 22:12
HOLY FATHER DO I PRESENT THIS LITTLE PRINCE BY PRAING TO BE ILL OF ANY THING THAT YOU KNOW ALREADY IN A NAME OF JESUS AMEN YOU DO IT HOLY GOD AMEN
Josh S.07/27/2019 17:58
Oh the stupidity in this world.
Lena A.07/25/2019 23:47
I was vaccinated as a child. A blood test told me I am now no longer immune to Rubella. It wore off or never worked to begin with. How many adults are walking around like this? How many pregnant women are like this, unaware? If you truly are pro-vaccine, then get a titer test and then your booster shot. (Vaccines aren’t just for kids) CDC makes money on Adults too!
Antonieta F.07/25/2019 07:09
All medical interventions have pros and cons. I believe that a small number of the population are at risk for negative reactions to the vaccines because of genetics. The pharma companies should inform parents of those risks and create tests to determine those who are risk. In general I am pro vaccine. All procedures and medications have risks and I question my doctors on any procedure and medication. I have a right to choose. It's not so clear with children because a child has rights. A parent might not always in the best interest if the child.
Brian S.07/21/2019 21:26
If your vaccinated wha are you afraid of?
Darrell Y.07/20/2019 18:34
this comment section is full of anti-vaxx idiots. you guys are the reason there’s instructions on hand sanitizer bottles
Marcha C.07/20/2019 14:19
We dont do those things
Kilo F.07/20/2019 10:19
Only in the U.S.of A
Alicia H.07/18/2019 14:35
One cancer can’t go form one kid to another
Ben A.07/17/2019 09:32
People are so judge mental, " OPION " why where asked?!. Well then im no Doctor but if there's and outbreak and there is a VACCINE it is entirely your decession if you wana take it or not, i know for a FACT that some of us have a weak IMMUNE SYSTEM. Thank you sorry if i went to Far, please Correct me if i misunderstood the point, i too have a weak immune system ...
Jennifer S.07/15/2019 20:20
Vaccines a must
Barbara S.07/15/2019 06:16
The polio efforts would be more sucessfull if if were not for fear of vaccine in one country 3 people murdered over vaccinations
Barbara S.07/15/2019 06:14
True more than ever
Mandy F.07/12/2019 04:31
Omg! Stop, you sound like a fool. If you have an immune compromised child, it’s YOUR responsibility to protect them! Not ours.
Jackie C.07/11/2019 14:40
You need to do some research honey
Brittany V.07/10/2019 18:47
That's so sad. I hope he gets done with his treatment so he can get vaccinated.
Aubrey B.07/10/2019 03:47
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC452549/ For those of you saying that vaccines can't cause cancer. This government archive admits that the sv40 virus is literally still causing it today.