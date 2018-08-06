Photographer Shedding a Light on Suicide

A picture tells a story — and through these images of suicide survivors, she's telling a story of resilience and courage. 🙌
Gigi N.08/26/2018 08:44
Myself am having an attempt of suicide sometimes. This attempt happened when my son passed away at age 37 due to heart failure. I could not accept his fate. But am trying to fight by going out with friends or calling relatives to pick up some advises from them.
Ahmed S.08/23/2018 19:34
Teresa E.08/20/2018 15:47
God bless them
Ronda M.08/20/2018 04:50
I want to say Thank You for your dedication and work towards enlightening people about suicide. I admire you.
Natalie C.08/18/2018 05:14
Craig D.08/17/2018 06:18
We are not alone. It's ok.
Myra G.08/12/2018 09:24
I am embarrassed, ashamed, but also humble enough to admit I am ignorant & have accused others of being “selfish” for expressing suicidal thoughts or ideations... If I could go back in time & take back such words each time I said them, even at my own peril, I would... Please know that when we say such words, we are not coming from a place of anger or frustration, but more from a place of fear & ignorance. I wish I could explain, but words fail me... I am in healthcare & come across many patients who attempted suicide but failed, accidental overdoses, & a myriad other reasons in between. I consider myself to be fairly intelligent, however all the schooling in the world does not teach us how to be emotionally supportive to patients nor their families in these circumstances. I listen to podcasts, watch videos-professional & personal, homemade ones, take classes, read literature in an attempt to be more supportive & understanding. I know now what NOT to say, but still struggle with my own emotions & fear often strikes me at the worst times. Mental healthcare & insurance coverage here in the US is broken. Our crisis is worsened by the fact that discussing mental health & emotions, especially amongst men, remains taboo. Statistics clearly indicate that women attempt suicide several times before becoming successful, most likely as a cry for help, thus receiving timely & appropriate interventions. Men, on the other hand, are likelier to become successful on their first try because they take drastic measures such as use of firearms or jumping in front of a vehicle or train for example. It is hard to understand how others feel, but it does not mean that the rest of us stop trying. It is not anyone’s job to help me grasp other’s desperation, but please know that many of us are genuinely trying. We are in this together.
Alvarez A.08/11/2018 17:39
Christina L.08/11/2018 05:40
I was committed 3 times for numerous attempts that left me hospitalized when I was 16. I was molested and beaten as a child and it was difficult to comprehend. I felt unworthy, ugly and dirty when my 16 year old thoughts started turning to boys. What should have been natural felt wrong and the need to punish myself was bigger than anything else imaginable. The reason I thought it was taboo is because I was Catholic and suicide is a grave sin. I was called selfish from friends and family members. I tell you this now because, like you, it needs to be spoken of. I once confided in my pastor and he told me mental illness is recognized by God like any other disease and that he only wants to heal me. That took a great deal of weight off my shoulders although I was not “cured” until my son was born. Watching him fight for his life made me think that it was possible that life was worth living and maybe that he knew something that I did not.
Alexandra K.08/10/2018 15:31
This is amazing.. we need more people willing to break the stigma of suicide and make it known that it DOES HAPPEN and that it DOES EXIST.
Gabriel M.08/07/2018 06:29
The reason we don't speak about it to our loved ones is because it is not their problem. I don't want my mother, my brother, my sister, my father and certainly not my Grandparents to sacrifice their time and happiness to deal with a problem that was manifested inside of me. Exposing these things to our family only causes more pain. I would rather take that pain and anguish to the grave then let it loose on my family. I have never once told anyone about my suicide attempts. I believe that people who 'claim' to have attempted and then go to Facebook are using this horrid emotion to gain likes and gather views. This video and this woman makes me sick.
عبدالله ا.08/06/2018 22:23
صح راقين جدا عصرين جدا منة الله
Amjad A.08/06/2018 17:16
