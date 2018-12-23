back

Researchers evaluated the benefits of yoga

It's good for sex, health, and fighting stress… The benefits of yoga are pretty well known. And backed by science. 🧘‍♀️

12/23/2018 8:34 AM
  • 498.6k
  • 217

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

84 comments

  • Art B.
    01/30/2019 19:10

    Mommy

  • Barb D.
    01/30/2019 15:06

    I sooo agree!

  • Tommy C.
    01/30/2019 06:24

    Good for sexual health? No wonder India is overpopulated 😜😜😜😝

  • Vishal
    01/29/2019 04:06

    A gift of India to the world..

  • Ayaan C.
    01/23/2019 15:17

    this good enough?

  • Miša E.
    01/22/2019 07:52

    CHERNIA.

  • Cathy B.
    01/21/2019 22:38

    ☺️

  • Kniza S.
    01/20/2019 20:21

    Kawthar Krombi

  • Kenneth A.
    01/17/2019 19:28

    try mo to, combat shoes.

  • Nikki O.
    01/17/2019 02:32

    !!!

  • Nanny B.
    01/16/2019 17:34

    Excellent,,thanks.

  • Dritz V.
    01/16/2019 02:28

    tukod na diris butuan hehe

  • Roshnikhan K.
    01/15/2019 08:54

    plz share basic meditation video..n how to start meditation plz guide

  • Shannon C.
    01/14/2019 06:24

    wana start!

  • Heba G.
    01/13/2019 11:22

    Noor Ayyash تشبه لوري الجده الباد اس اللي شفناها امس

  • Doniel J.
    01/07/2019 01:13

    Using ones own body as a witchcraft instrument to channel other dimensional entities with different body and breathing movements. Go ahead Yogi 🐻... Steal some of that Kundalini serpent food! 😂😂😂👽

  • Franzya A.
    01/01/2019 08:11

    🖤�ril yey

  • Sujata G.
    01/01/2019 06:00

    So, If u belong to Hunan race, do yoga! It is that simple. 😀

  • Shanlee K.
    01/01/2019 05:01

    yoga!!!!!

  • Anika T.
    01/01/2019 03:50

    start