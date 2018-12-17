back

Russell Brand reflects on sobriety

Russell Brand — 16 years clean and sober — looks forward with a message of hope for those struggling with addiction.

12/17/2018 10:26 PM
33 comments

  • Shaun O.
    02/21/2019 10:42

    i dont know who will read this. i went to my first AA meeting last nite. In Spain ( i speak spanish). i listened and thought"i.m not as bad as some of these." i put my hand up to speak and said," my name is john and i think i have a problem with alcohol." the coordinator replied," you are either pregnant or not pregnant.You cant be a bit pregnant." My next meeting, I have to say," My name is john and i am an alcoholic." I hope I can add," I havent drunk today."

  • Isak W.
    12/31/2018 15:13

  • Bassam B.
    12/30/2018 07:34

  • Iordan M.
    12/30/2018 04:39

  • El M.
    12/29/2018 23:18

  • صلاح ا.
    12/29/2018 22:57

  • Amine B.
    12/28/2018 21:15

  • Jessica C.
    12/28/2018 18:13

  • Youness A.
    12/26/2018 22:43

  • Alejandro P.
    12/26/2018 18:39

  • حكيم ح.
    12/26/2018 12:12

  • Faraz L.
    12/26/2018 03:35

  • Fredd O.
    12/26/2018 01:47

    Congratulations.men you are a very good actor ...bless you

  • وليد ا.
    12/24/2018 20:48

  • Cristi A.
    12/24/2018 13:12

  • Alli B.
    12/24/2018 00:44

  • Linda Z.
    12/23/2018 20:11

  • Romulo C.
    12/23/2018 16:46

  • Irlanda I.
    12/23/2018 00:01

  • Kassam F.
    12/22/2018 18:28

