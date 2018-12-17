Russell Brand reflects on sobriety

Russell Brand — 16 years clean and sober — looks forward with a message of hope for those struggling with addiction.
33 comments
Shaun O.02/21/2019 10:42
i dont know who will read this. i went to my first AA meeting last nite. In Spain ( i speak spanish). i listened and thought"i.m not as bad as some of these." i put my hand up to speak and said," my name is john and i think i have a problem with alcohol." the coordinator replied," you are either pregnant or not pregnant.You cant be a bit pregnant." My next meeting, I have to say," My name is john and i am an alcoholic." I hope I can add," I havent drunk today."
