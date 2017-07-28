Senator Hirono on compassion

"Show the compassion to everybody in this country that you showed me."\nThis senator with kidney cancer yields the floor after a moving speech about health care.
23 comments
Christine S.09/19/2017 01:53
compassion
Chantel S.07/30/2017 01:08
Doesn't work if people can't afford insurance!
Todd S.07/29/2017 14:26
You are a fucking libtard. Pay for your insurance like we do.
Gıovannı A.07/29/2017 12:22
Obamacare denied me a sleep study for sleep apnea. I literally stop breathing during sleep, but Obamacare knows better, thank you, now I pay full premium in United.
Ted R.07/29/2017 11:23
FROM THE LADY WHO IS EXEMPT FROM THE ACA LOL
Mitchell S.07/29/2017 09:41
Yes everyone beg the government to solve problems they made that should work....
Desmond L.07/29/2017 07:23
Their level of care far surpasses ours not to mention they did not have to participate in ACA
Jen W.07/29/2017 06:13
Best argument for Medicare for all I've seen yet. ❤️❤️❤️
Gigi K.07/29/2017 05:07
"Compassion" ie acess for decent medical care in the case of a serious ilness is extended for wealthy, elite and important people...if you're sick and die because you're poor its just another statistic. Welcome to American capitalism folks...not going to be a different story when it comes to healthcare, wake up
Aldo B.07/29/2017 03:59
This made me cry!
Nic E.07/29/2017 03:17
did you see this? I know you posted about her earlier.
Aaron F.07/29/2017 02:58
Your rich... they're not
Justin M.07/29/2017 02:25
What exactly is compassionate about limiting choice and increasing premiums on people who can't afford it? I've been trying to figure that out for a few years now...
Zi Y.07/28/2017 21:29
Life is precious, we need just as much in preventive care as we do in treatments... So many reasons people are getting cancers and other very serious illnesses! We have got to have Heath care reform, but not the grab bag rip off our idiotic president tried to pull! I hope this woman can heal from her cancer, and I commend her for standing up. She had several very valid points.
Colby D.07/28/2017 20:53
Funny to see this video regarding compassion and then comments from people who clearly lack that virtue.
Nick W.07/28/2017 20:29
Leftist propaganda.
Hilton M.07/28/2017 19:04
So are we begging for healthcare now?? is this is what it's all about? This is very shameful and too bad for United States such a country we call great, my question is what is so great about that?? Today the U.S. cant even come into terms to give Healthcare Care to the American Citizens that really needs it, i know i need it. Today we have other countries that have free college and free health care for their citizens
Jonathan T.07/28/2017 18:56
I hope for the best with her treatments but any replacement bill wont have much impact on her if any.
Bryan L.07/28/2017 18:54
Compassion went out the door when my premium doubled and my deductible almost tripled.
Michael J.07/28/2017 17:59
If you don't want the state to control every facet of human existence you must want children to die!!!!!