Sharon Stone's message about her sister, hospitalized with COVID-19
"When they say there are tests for everyone, they're lying." Sharon Stone shared a heartbreaking message about her sister, who is hospitalized with COVID-19.
08/17/2020 3:15 PM
3 comments
Lauri H.22 minutes
I am so sorry 😐. I’m voting from Canada and sending my vote to Oregon my home state. ALL state governors need to sue Trump to ensure vote by mail happens.
Beth G.an hour
I live in Wyoming....not any different here...💔
Lynda M.an hour
My heart is breaking for her. She's literally losing her family.😪😪😪