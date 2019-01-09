back

She's Embracing Herself and Her Scars

Her keloid scars used to leave her feeling ashamed or grotesque — but now, she's embracing herself and starting a wave of acceptance. 🙌🏾

08/03/2019 5:58 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 10:40 AM
  • 142.3k
  • 39

33 comments

  • Patricia M.
    09/01/2019 01:17

    You are beautiful

  • Patricia M.
    09/01/2019 01:16

    Wow

  • Russell B.
    08/30/2019 22:15

    Good for you. Stand strong sister. God has a blessing for you.

  • Howard N.
    08/30/2019 20:04

    Still beautiful 😉

  • Cynthia B.
    08/28/2019 01:10

    Powerful, I have keloid on my chest and back 😍💖💕

  • Robert B.
    08/27/2019 02:03

    I HAVE THEM ON MY CHEST... AND ABDOMEN FROM SURGERIES.. MY ENTIRE FAMILY PRETTY MUCH HAVE THEM... THEY CAN BE AN EYE SORE AND IRRITATING AT TIMES... BUT LIKE THE TEMPTATIONS SAYS.. BEAUTY'S ONLY SKIN DEEP.. LOVE THE SKIN YOU'RE IN BEAUTIFUL BLACK QUEEN 👑 💯💯💗💗✌

  • Judy K.
    08/26/2019 02:53

    You can have them removed, get Kenalog and Lidocaine injections or both. I had 3 neck surgeries and each time I got the injections when the scar began to turn into a keloid. I only have a thin line that is even with the rest of my skin which is where the incision was made.

  • Timothy B.
    08/25/2019 08:26

    Have them on my ears. A lady once told me that true people would always see my heart and not my keloids. It's been a true fact. You Rock Queen

  • Cynthia F.
    08/23/2019 01:46

    God bless you beautiful queen diva

  • Kamyla M.
    08/22/2019 13:43

  • Linda S.
    08/20/2019 13:36

    Had on my ear had it removed after the birth of my son that's 50 years ago

  • Jimmie J.
    08/20/2019 09:58

    PUTGODFIRST

  • Eleanor L.
    08/20/2019 03:38

    You are beautiful

  • Cricket A.
    08/20/2019 01:20

    Beautiful

  • Gwendolyn F.
    08/18/2019 15:12

    I TRULY GET IT, I I HAD ONE ON MY CHEST AND IT REMOVED BY A BOARD CERTIFIED PLASTIC SURGEON IT NEVER RETURNED..GOOD LUCK ON YOUR JOURNEY AND GOD BLESS YOU QUEEN 🖤

  • Manuel A.
    08/17/2019 22:26

    You are a natural born and beauty you are super beautiful !!!!❤️🤩⭐️

  • Niqua G.
    08/17/2019 02:48

    You’re STILL beautiful!!

  • Joe R.
    08/16/2019 21:34

    A real person will see the BEAUTY beyond your scares young lady. You are truly BEAUTIFUL, glad you harnessed the confidence to move on.

  • Aaron V.
    08/16/2019 21:05

    I think shes still pretty 🤷🏻‍♂️

  • Mary C.
    08/16/2019 17:45

    You are beautiful

