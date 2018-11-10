back

She's Taking On Malaria With Mosquito-Repellent Soap

To help reduce malaria deaths, this young woman created a soap that can repel mosquitoes for up to 6 hours.

11/10/2018 8:01 PM
  • 1.2m
  • 90

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

65 comments

  • وحيدة ا.
    12/30/2018 17:06

    وماآتيتم من العلم الاقليلا

  • كمال ر.
    12/29/2018 10:48

    مرحبا.بك. من اى بلد.فى القارة.الافريقية

  • James S.
    12/28/2018 21:45

    Thanks be to God, 4 u, caming to humanity, in medicine

  • غارقة ف.
    12/28/2018 04:23

    وين بنباع

  • حمزة ا.
    12/27/2018 16:12

    بارك الله بجهودها

  • Mariem Z.
    12/26/2018 18:45

    استغفر الله العظيم من كل ذنب عظيم يارب

  • Orfilia C.
    12/26/2018 12:28

    Q bueno !!!!!!

  • Paula N.
    12/26/2018 03:03

    Good

  • Nahla E.
    12/23/2018 19:32

    وممكن ترجمه

  • Charif C.
    12/23/2018 00:44

    LovE0601212017 0601212017LovE 💞❤💓💕💜💝💍💑💍❤💓💕💜💋💜💝💔💘

  • Pawan D.
    12/21/2018 23:23

    Good work

  • Gh N.
    12/19/2018 10:56

    It is really a good job.this is the fruit of your hardwork.God bless you.

  • Gh N.
    12/19/2018 10:54

    It is really a good effort.God bless you dear,keep it up.

  • Cathrine F.
    12/19/2018 03:08

    Beauty with brains. Thank u my sister, soldier on.

  • نصر ا.
    12/18/2018 12:31

    اجمع جروب الملريا هنا بسرعه

  • Lounnas M.
    12/16/2018 15:19

    Very good work

  • Gforreal K.
    12/15/2018 04:25

    Wow that is a great initiative. Bless you

  • Goran D.
    12/13/2018 14:57

    اخ من البعوض ولدغاته

  • Suriender M.
    12/13/2018 06:41

    Congregation, nice job. I pray to God to bless u.

  • Jàvįd A.
    12/10/2018 16:59

    Ha1