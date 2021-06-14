back
Spanish model on embracing her rare skin disease
"I want my scars to be seen first." This Spanish model is smashing stereotypes by showing off her scars from a rare skin disease.
06/14/2021 5:00 PM
2 comments
Madina R.20 minutes
You're beautiful the way you're, and it is seen in your smile and your confidence💗
David B.an hour
This young lady is beautiful and very, very sweet. God the Father made us all the same. We are all the apple of His eyes. God Bless her for sharing. 💐🌻🌹❤💜