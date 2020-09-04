back
TBT: Anthony Fauci on pandemics
"If you don't plan for the worst case scenario, when it comes, then you've been grossly negligent and irresponsible." Throwback to when Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed the importance of being ready for a pandemic... in 2005. #tbt
04/09/2020 11:02 PM
- 17.1k
- 301
- 18
10 comments
Josue G.4 hours
The true
Muhammad O.6 hours
So you proved that you have been totally negligent and irresponsible
Santa N.6 hours
Billgates Know Everything About The COVID 19..I guess his one Responsible create the Virus..China has medicine to cure they dont declare..The Chinese Doctor knows the Virus first come out force to sign a paper declaring his statement about the Virus.Suddenly He died.The Leader Plan for this Spreading Coz thiers a Hidden Camera they Spread Spitting on Elevator,Park,Train,Public Telephone,Etc.
Gerry B.6 hours
This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in commercial poultry in the United States since 2017. It appears this HPAI strain mutated from a low pathogenic strain that has been found in poultry in that area recently," according to US. https://wpde.com/news/local/bird-flu-reported-in-at-commercial-turkey-flock-in-chesterfield-county?fbclid=IwAR2FEW2OyRSJ56Lvlb65AXq8hVYt5J-CMVOFPi7EBphEjy83_4MXLCrK9MQ
Edwin B.7 hours
And who is making this Viruses 🦠 Coz Ebola virus,HIV and Covid-19 all this are Manmade viruses
Corinne B.10 hours
H1n1 obama did nothing and kept it silent....all.to keep his popularity...and they think trump is bad???
Daisy B.10 hours
He anticipated.
Fran H.11 hours
I DO WONDER ABOUT THE DOCTOR !! ??
Vivien S.13 hours
He said this in 2005. So how were Presidents Bush Senior, followed by his son and then Obama prepared for this? Besides, even Dr. Fauci wasn't able to give a definitive answer but suggested preparedness. One can only build on what was done over the years.
Ryan D.14 hours
https://banned.video/watch?id=5e8c9ef7475781009430c49d