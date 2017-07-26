Ted Kennedy and John McCain on healthcare

A senator coming back from cancer surgery to vote on healthcare? Ted Kennedy did it before John McCain...but not with the same results.
Jennifer H.07/29/2017 04:58
@brut, what are you doing??? You got it all wrong. What you are saying is NOT true. WTH? You better fact check your posts.
Lewis A.07/28/2017 22:59
He would leave Americans without healthcare this goes to show you ppl do not understand the issue. No one will loose healthcare but rather individual in the individual market will "CHOICE" Not to have it quite simple.
Duwayne W.07/28/2017 18:59
I've been wondering if he got his surgery from the VA or not
Joshua K.07/28/2017 17:31
Health insurance didn't used to be much of a problem a decade ago. There was a free market available for health insurance and you weren't penalized and fined for not having health insurance. Most employers provided health insurance here in Oklahoma. ....things have changed. There are only 2 companies that provide health insurance through some employers now. United Health. And , Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Ohton G.07/28/2017 16:41
No pus no quedo bien el guey.
Bronson W.07/28/2017 16:37
Well it appears John McCain did the very same them Ted Kennedy did.
Leo B.07/28/2017 16:36
Trump had his ass beat thts why now he changed his mine
Jon G.07/28/2017 16:32
John McCain is scum
Jonathan H.07/28/2017 16:27
This video is misleading. It's not true. Get updated
Justin T.07/28/2017 16:23
But he just voted NO on the repeal.
Matt Z.07/28/2017 15:28
He voted to advance debate. Not to repeal. You guys need to learn how Robert's Rules of Order work.
Éj L.07/28/2017 15:00
The dude voted yes after this speech. Lol
Chris M.07/28/2017 14:56
Wait I thought he voted no on the bill the other day?
Bobby C.07/28/2017 14:36
Now its 15 million? Before it was 32.
Bernard M.07/28/2017 14:00
John McCain 😂 the gift that keeps on giving lol
Ryan G.07/28/2017 13:54
remember he voted to advance it, not pass it. his whole speech was about coming together to get work done and he even said he refused to vote for the bill in its current form. stop trying to belittle a brave move by a man who is asking for unity and even admitted to being part of the problem.
Jay P.07/28/2017 13:36
True hero. One of the people and a man of the Lord!!!
Chauncey B.07/28/2017 12:11
Um he voted to reject trump care, whoever made this should get there facts together
Michael H.07/28/2017 11:21
I can't afford Obamacare , 6,000 dollar deductibles and 400-500 a month on top of my school loans and car loan .. get rid of it
Adam W.07/28/2017 10:58
He voted against the bill. He voted to allow it on the floor, and then voted against it. He doomed the bill by voting yes then voting no. He did the right thing for once