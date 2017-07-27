The Cost of Viagra

• Rant Time! • \nGuess what costs much more than gender-transition care? Hint: 🔵 \nAnd we're not done talking about that blue pill... 😏
104 comments
Jessie C.07/31/2017 02:35
So it a medication, asprin and advil are also medications. Its not an un-needed operation that cost thousands of dollars. How stupid do liberals have to be to not understand this.
Alfredo D.07/30/2017 16:06
Viagra can be used as a blood thinner, help train for high altitude like in Afghanistan, and VA healthcare is for life and a lot of these older folks and men with PTSD who have served in the military like to be able to still get boners. It is covered by the VA healthcare, they cannot do anything about it. As for transitions, it is hundreds of times more expensive per person than viagra.
Lois B.07/29/2017 20:35
here we go again
Gail C.07/29/2017 14:30
PEOPLE WHO SERVE IN THE MILITARY ARE PUTTING THEIR LIVES AT RISK FOR YOUR FREEDOM TO RANT CRAZY LIKE THIS. People have suffered lifelong bodily loses, for your big mouth to rant. These people deserve to live as normal a life as possible if they make it out alive after 8 years of a "no shoot or "stand down" order from a moron with NO balls. What makes you think the American people should pay for your indecision of being a man or a woman? If you don't know what you are, you certainly don't belong in the military to protect your fellow comrades. Split decisions have to be made to save lives, that can't wait for your hormonal imbalances. If you are a man-and remove your Johnson- It does NOT make you a woman; It makes you a man without a Johnson. Deal with it on your own dime. You don't belong in the military.
Linda C.07/29/2017 04:55
No wonder the military women are getting raped!
Brad C.07/29/2017 00:18
Apples to coconuts comparison. Comparing one that's just active duty members and one that's the entirety of the DoD is misleading. The viagra number covers National Guard, Reserves, Active Duty and DoD Civilians as well as the families. Of those prescription the vast majority do not go to active members. These medications are also not just used for erectile dysfunction but everything from blood pressure to pulmonary issues and psychological problems. According to the 2014 report more than half of all doses are not used to treat erectile dysfunction. Considering transgenders make up 0.175% of active duty servicemembers, if "transgender services" are being funded at 1/10th to 1/5th the rate of viagra, for 0.175% of the active duty population, transgender services are being funded at an enormously disproportionate rate.
Josh O.07/28/2017 21:17
.....
Jim C.07/28/2017 19:14
Why are we paying for the military to get it up anyway? They all have insurance. They should be buying their own Viagra.
William H.07/28/2017 18:55
Everything he's told us he's failed at he's a failure and everyone knows it
Elpidio G.07/28/2017 18:55
Such minuscule numbers to be so emotional about. There a bigger issues here with military spending. It has less to do with the numbers than it has to do with targeting people to make them feel subordinate.
Lily B.07/28/2017 18:52
Ellie Boatman
Chris R.07/28/2017 18:39
I mean I can't join because I'm diabetic so they shouldn't be able to join ether. Its not fucking right.
Walter J.07/28/2017 18:21
😒😒 you people are a complete joke it's plain sad! God through Trump is doing every thing that is good to make a change for us to live better but yet you people are ignorant literally you pay attention to media that 80% of the time they'll find any little think to fuss about! So what if Trump banned the Trans from joining the military. Imagine how our army would look like with them!!
Jessica L.07/28/2017 18:13
I'm willing to bet a million to one the transgender men in the military, or have served use Viagra💯💯ue... Find me one that dont👀
Travis S.07/28/2017 17:40
I'm gonna...I'm gonna have to hear this viagra argument a lot aren't I?
Trevor C.07/28/2017 17:37
This is a stupid argument
Jeremy O.07/28/2017 17:31
Wow all these civilian military experts came out of nowhere!
Robert O.07/28/2017 17:24
2.4 million to 8 million × 15000. Fucking idiots
Michael A.07/28/2017 17:10
It's retarded to try and make a comparison
Safa A.07/28/2017 17:01
I agree with trump on this. Its a waste because they need hormones and thats not a medical issue thats just a life choice and they shouldn't be covered medically by the government people r dying with diseases.