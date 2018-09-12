back

The Dangers of "Lean"

"Sippin' on some sizzurp" has been a part of the rap world for years — but its dangers are only now being fully grasped.

09/12/2018 9:01 PM
  • 30.0k
  • 24

Pop Culture

  1. "The Simpsons" turn 30

  2. Simon Baker on the Climate Crisis

  3. The Life of Tina Turner

  4. #TBT Christmas at the White House

  5. Actress Golshifteh Farahani on the Iranian Protests

  6. Yes, Women are Funny — According to the “Mrs. Maisel” Stars

14 comments

  • তুমি ছ.
    09/17/2018 05:48

    wow

  • Ellie W.
    09/16/2018 08:55

    I would love anyone in that video to have to try and live with chronic pain for one day without any painkillers. I'm on 3 forms of opiate based medications, I'm not addicted but if I weren't to have them I'd revert to being entirely bed bound and reliant on a career 24/7. While yes some people may take advantage or misuse drugs some medications can be incredibly helpful in aiding independence.

  • نوسه ن.
    09/15/2018 02:23

    تم

  • Brut
    09/13/2018 18:19

    This man advocates microdosing with certain psychedelic drugs.

  • Taylor C.
    09/13/2018 15:15

    😭

  • Jamie M.
    09/13/2018 07:41

    You have no evidence to suggest that his death was caused by ANY drug overdose, unless you belive the journalistic integrity if TMZ?? Stop speaking false information.

  • Constantin Y.
    09/13/2018 07:29

    This video is completely wrong ! Codein is not an opioid, it is a natural product. Contrary to synthetic opioids, which killed tens of thousand US citizens every year, codein has never killed anybody !

  • Rupom C.
    09/13/2018 05:30

    bideshi jhakki 😂

  • Markus D.
    09/13/2018 05:26

    Wow

  • Carlos A.
    09/13/2018 03:19

    La tengo bebiendo leean , bebiendo leean ya no le gusta la 5:12 no ahora que leean

  • Rosalind R.
    09/13/2018 01:17

    Wow so sad

  • Crios C.
    09/12/2018 23:10

    Mohi Matougui

  • Jaime L.
    09/12/2018 22:51

    Stick with cannabis !!!

  • Katie L.
    09/12/2018 22:35

    Houston lost DJ Screw. Cant nobody here say "we didnt know".