The effects of coffee on our body
Is coffee good or bad for us? ☕️
03/09/2019 7:13 AM
33 comments
Esina J.03/11/2019 18:04
Alex M.03/11/2019 12:50
Mmmmmm...Tasty, adrenal draining goodness 😊
Chris S.03/10/2019 21:33
without sugar and milk..
Daniel B.03/10/2019 20:43
And around and around we go. Who gets the brass ring this time around?
José O.03/10/2019 16:59
Coffee is not good. In Ayurveda, coffee is considered negative, like any other stimulant, it drains energy from your system.
Andrea A.03/10/2019 16:26
I read elsewhere it can raise blood pressure...didn't read that here.
Chad P.03/10/2019 16:20
If I die from coffee then I’ll let you know
Salim C.03/10/2019 14:38
des arguments pour en reprendre 🧐
Tereza S.03/10/2019 07:57
Mark G.03/10/2019 00:23
Love the stuff,but had to give it up over 20 years ago,just walking past a coffee shop gives me palpitations.
Aron B.03/09/2019 23:57
Easiest answer to these questions is "Moderation in everything, including moderation at times"
Millenie P.03/09/2019 23:45
Sara d.03/09/2019 23:22
Samuel M.03/09/2019 22:02
Philippe A.03/09/2019 20:50
, . Lidt anderledes video end den vi så i CRM.
Israel P.03/09/2019 18:41
Coffee is delicious to us. End of story 😅
Lisa N.03/09/2019 15:13
, Kaffee statt Kippe
Tony T.03/09/2019 14:25
Here: 3-4 cups is IDEAL. More is not advisable. There. Mine is 2-3 cups of brewed, plain. 💪😉
Matt M.03/09/2019 13:44
I cut coffee out of my diet a year and a half ago and it was the best decision I've ever made.
Corey S.03/09/2019 13:39
I gave up on food based studies a long time ago since there is always a new one that say the old one is wrong leading me to believe any scientist that does research on the subject got their degree from a crackerjack box.