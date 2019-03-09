back

The effects of coffee on our body

Is coffee good or bad for us? ☕️

03/09/2019 7:13 AM
  • 82.7k
  • 49

And even more

  1. Matcha is packed with health benefits

  2. Interview: Joaquin Phoenix tells Brut why he's vegan

  3. A tax on meat to fight climate change?

  4. Sustainable recipe: Lentil falafels with yogurt sauce

  5. Sustainable recipe: Egg marinated in beer with sprouted sunflower seeds

  6. Mexico: this breeder is trying to save axolotls from extinction

33 comments

  • Esina J.
    03/11/2019 18:04

    😀

  • Alex M.
    03/11/2019 12:50

    Mmmmmm...Tasty, adrenal draining goodness 😊

  • Chris S.
    03/10/2019 21:33

    without sugar and milk..

  • Daniel B.
    03/10/2019 20:43

    And around and around we go. Who gets the brass ring this time around?

  • José O.
    03/10/2019 16:59

    Coffee is not good. In Ayurveda, coffee is considered negative, like any other stimulant, it drains energy from your system.

  • Andrea A.
    03/10/2019 16:26

    I read elsewhere it can raise blood pressure...didn't read that here.

  • Chad P.
    03/10/2019 16:20

    If I die from coffee then I’ll let you know

  • Salim C.
    03/10/2019 14:38

    des arguments pour en reprendre 🧐

  • Tereza S.
    03/10/2019 07:57

    🎀

  • Mark G.
    03/10/2019 00:23

    Love the stuff,but had to give it up over 20 years ago,just walking past a coffee shop gives me palpitations.

  • Aron B.
    03/09/2019 23:57

    Easiest answer to these questions is "Moderation in everything, including moderation at times"

  • Millenie P.
    03/09/2019 23:45

    ajá

  • Sara d.
    03/09/2019 23:22

    Karez Jola

  • Samuel M.
    03/09/2019 22:02

    😁

  • Philippe A.
    03/09/2019 20:50

    , . Lidt anderledes video end den vi så i CRM.

  • Israel P.
    03/09/2019 18:41

    Coffee is delicious to us. End of story 😅

  • Lisa N.
    03/09/2019 15:13

    , Kaffee statt Kippe

  • Tony T.
    03/09/2019 14:25

    Here: 3-4 cups is IDEAL. More is not advisable. There. Mine is 2-3 cups of brewed, plain. 💪😉

  • Matt M.
    03/09/2019 13:44

    I cut coffee out of my diet a year and a half ago and it was the best decision I've ever made.

  • Corey S.
    03/09/2019 13:39

    I gave up on food based studies a long time ago since there is always a new one that say the old one is wrong leading me to believe any scientist that does research on the subject got their degree from a crackerjack box.