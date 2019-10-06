The Opioid Epidemic Two Years Later
Meanwhile, the opioid crisis is still a massive problem across the U.S...
Are we there yet?
In October 2017, President Trump vowed to combat the opioid epidemic with all available federal resources. The crisis is characterized by the over-prescription of addictive opioid pain medication, which has led to the misuse of opioids including prescription medication, heroin, and synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Two years later, What’s happened? In the past year, Congress has allocated $3.3 billion to expedite studies of the opioid epidemic and approve Medicaid expansions in New Hampshire and Louisiana. But critics say federal efforts have been underfunded and underwhelming.
Experts say despite the $3.3 billion in funding, a number like $100 billion over 5 years is what's needed. Trump has called for the repeated repeal of Obamacare. But studies show without Obamacare, an additional 200,000 Americans with opioid use disorders would lose insurance coverage to pay for their treatments Harvard University. Combating the opioid epidemic has been a top domestic policy prioity for the administration and a focus of the first lady's Be Best campaign that has found widespread, bipartisan support. The Trump administration secured $6 billion in new funding over the next two years to combat opioid abuse. Earlier this month, HHS announced a $350 million plan to reduce opioid deaths by 40 percent in three years in certain communities.
Officials in states like Ohio, which had the second highest opioid overdose rate in 2016, said Trump’s national emergency declaration had no effect in their states. In 2018, there were over 70,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States based on a report from the CDC. Experts say a mix of funding and access for those with opioid addiction, as well as federal pressure on pharmaceutical companies, could save tens of thousands of lives over the next decade as stated in a Stanford University report.
Brut.
Michele F.2 days
they have been fighting the "fake" war on Drugs since the 80's that shyt didnt work then and its not going to work now .. nothing more than a way to funnel money into their pockets and pretend to be helping us.
Andrew S.2 days
Fact. Ibuprofen kills more people and opioids.
Raymond M.3 days
I say let the druggies OD can’t help those who want to stay on the drugs.
Mark R.3 days
Kinda hard to get anything done when Congress is tied up trying to impeach tha man
Stephen W.3 days
Why is it the responsibility of the President / Government / Taxpayers to fix an addiction problem? Unless you live under a rock, you KNOW the dangers of addictive substances. There's been information out there for decades. We've watched countless rock stars and Hollywood types OD. It's not like it's a tightly kept secret. It's always in the media. If parents teach their kids properly, the government issues warnings to the public,the borders are secured as best they can be, etc.. there's really nothing else that can be done. People that WANT to do drugs WILL find a way to do them. But WHY should the public, at large, be financially responsible for getting addicts clean? What ever happened to personal responsibility? Your screw up...YOU fix it. Taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for people's abortions either. Why should others have to clean up YOUR mess? It doesn't make sense... It would be like granting Social Security to someone that hasn't worked a day in their lives. Unless it's their deceased spouse's benefits....why should they get to claim something they never contributed to? It's one thing to help an uninsured / less fortunate person (say..in the event that they are hurt in an accident, suffering a heart attack...or some other life threatening situation).....but to cater to people's stupidity (putting potentially deadly substances in your body...INTENTIONALLY)...is a whole other thing.
Billy B.3 days
This issue of addiction has been around since forever and to expect one president to take care of this problem or our government to spend billions of dollars is not ultimately going to solve it it can help I'm sure in many ways but it all comes down to personal choice the disease of addiction Mental Health. Once the stigma that is attached is gone and the denial of the attic their alcoholic is gone then progress can be made some people want the help some people don't and you can't blame President Trump for other people's behaviors sorry that just don't fly the guy is trying doing the best he can while getting slapped around by the Democrats left and right with some more b******* impeachment garbage give me a break this President is doing a wonderful job for this country at least I know this President loves the United States of America that is important don't you think?
Mikale A.3 days
everyone laughs... as CA rewards drug abuse and addiction....
Shane A.4 days
Only cause they dont make money off it... 480,000 Americans a year die from cigarettes. Thats not a "crisis" though
Jason B.4 days
Social healthcare, decriminalization of all drugs, and federal rehab programs. It worked for Portugal.
Eric F.4 days
Get a Congress working on this instead of endless investigations???
Cane M.4 days
U drop the crack pipe
Christian O.4 days
I love the guys face at 0:15. He Really looks like he wanted to be somewhere else😂
Jacob S.5 days
But not climate change. WOW
Sky H.5 days
The government created the opioid crisis btw.
Panda R.6 days
Trom sal del close maricon q te cojieron clavao con tu propio cunñao
Jeff N.7 days
You can’t spend and treat and talk the stupid out of users , the only thing the government is doing is selling saboxin instead of opioids they probably own stock in or treatment centers to tax payers, And extortion towards manufacturing meds .
Chad K.7 days
Forgot to mention that Trump donated his 3rd quarter salary in 2019 to fight opioid crisis. 💪🇺🇸💪
Scott C.7 days
Cut off welfare and you will see numbers go down. Shoot those who steal and it will go down further.
James G.12/11/2019 22:37
FUNNY!!! I GOT A VIDEO OF THE U S TROOPS GUARDING THE OPIUM AS IT IS BEING HARVESTED... CHECK YOUTUBE... YOU'LL BELIEVE ANYTHANG WHEN YO EYES AIN'T OPEN AND THE TEL-LIE-VISION DOES YOUR THINKING... GOVERNMENT CAN'T GOVERN MY MENTAL-
Lidia S.12/11/2019 15:55
Get rid of pills and meth all anybody needs is weed