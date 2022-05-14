back

The true story behind Netflix's "Our Father"

He was a well respected fertility doctor in Indiana ... who secretly impregnated dozens of his patients. This is the bizarre but true story of Dr. Donald Cline and his more than 90 children.

05/14/2022 1:57 PM
  • New

2 comments

  • Jerry P.
    28 minutes

    Pay child support.

  • Patricia W.
    31 minutes

    This guy is a racist PIG! along with everyone that let him get away with this.Church my as this is a cult. He only wanted blue eyed, blonde babies to make sure his sick white race stayed white.He and others sickened me. He should have to pay child support for the 90 + babies. His wife and his other 4 children support him.Yuck!

