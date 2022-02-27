back

The universal sign for hidden disabilities

“If you see somebody who is wearing a sunflower, ask them if they need a bit of help.” Millions of people live with disabilities that are completely invisible. Here’s how one organization is making their lives easier.

02/27/2022 10:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:12

    The universal sign for hidden disabilities

  2. 4:52

    "F—k you, cancer": The story of a viral image

  3. 5:00

    Meet Ruby Vizcarra: the model finding beauty in her albinism

  4. 5:07

    Millions are watching this woman run on TikTok: Meet Mrs. Space Cadet

  5. 4:27

    This man is getting his Confederate flag tattoo removed

  6. 4:40

    Meet Miguel Solorio, the TikTok shoe doc

2 comments

  • Brut
    an hour

    Learn more about the sunflower at: https://hiddendisabilitiesstore.com/

  • Yasin T.
    an hour

    Where to get mine...

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.