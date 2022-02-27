back
The universal sign for hidden disabilities
“If you see somebody who is wearing a sunflower, ask them if they need a bit of help.” Millions of people live with disabilities that are completely invisible. Here’s how one organization is making their lives easier.
02/27/2022 10:57 PM
- New
And even more
- 5:12
The universal sign for hidden disabilities
- 4:52
"F—k you, cancer": The story of a viral image
- 5:00
Meet Ruby Vizcarra: the model finding beauty in her albinism
- 5:07
Millions are watching this woman run on TikTok: Meet Mrs. Space Cadet
- 4:27
This man is getting his Confederate flag tattoo removed
- 4:40
Meet Miguel Solorio, the TikTok shoe doc
2 comments
Brutan hour
Learn more about the sunflower at: https://hiddendisabilitiesstore.com/
Yasin T.an hour
Where to get mine...