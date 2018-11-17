back

This Company Offers 60 Sizes of Condoms

This company offers 60 sizes of condoms — a custom fit to promote safer sex. Special thanks to ONE Condoms.

11/17/2018 8:01 PM
  • 5.9m
  • 77

25 comments

  • Nicole O.
    11/06/2019 21:39

    That's pretty awesome.

  • Adroaldo R.
    11/06/2019 00:17

    That guy is woke af

  • Neelanchal G.
    11/05/2019 15:46

    He understands my needs. Give him a nobel already.

  • Wm L.
    11/05/2019 04:16

    You people laugh, he's going to make more money doing this than 99.9% of people watching this video and commenting on it (myself included).

  • ビー デ.
    11/05/2019 03:17

    size matters 😭😭😂😂😂

  • Mohammed O.
    11/04/2019 21:04

    hagdak size ta3 hbibna introuvable

  • Jewel A.
    11/04/2019 19:03

    That is true. It needs to be talked about.

  • Hazem T.
    11/04/2019 17:55

    خخخخ

  • Eric C.
    11/04/2019 17:53

    humm king size

  • Rago L.
    11/04/2019 17:16

    Can u check it and tell my size? 😁

  • Stephanie P.
    11/26/2018 16:49

    here is proof that most men can’t even wear magnums. Condoms are actually made 2 inches too long 😂😂😂

  • Huda A.
    11/20/2018 10:17

    كبر يا زبايل

  • Emily E.
    11/19/2018 19:57

    It’s a shame that this is so exclusive of non binary/trans/lesbian folx. Not just “men” wear condoms!

  • Haider M.
    11/18/2018 15:00

    daikh k mjhe btana k 'red ring of death' kia hota😉

  • Zara H.
    11/18/2018 14:52

    All men go to the store and buy one size, you know which one! 😂😂

  • Kiana T.
    11/18/2018 14:45

    This video should be titled "60 Less Excuses Men Can't Use Why They Don't Want to Use Condoms"

  • Michael G.
    11/18/2018 08:11

    “Red ring of death”...

  • Matea D.
    11/18/2018 06:30

    « If you have confidence in your condom, you’re so much more likely to use it » pas bête hein 😅

  • Ali A.
    11/18/2018 01:33

    😂

  • Vân A.
    11/18/2018 00:54

    Helpp