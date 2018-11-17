This company offers 60 sizes of condoms — a custom fit to promote safer sex. Special thanks to ONE Condoms.
Nicole O.11/06/2019 21:39
That's pretty awesome.
Adroaldo R.11/06/2019 00:17
That guy is woke af
Neelanchal G.11/05/2019 15:46
He understands my needs. Give him a nobel already.
Wm L.11/05/2019 04:16
You people laugh, he's going to make more money doing this than 99.9% of people watching this video and commenting on it (myself included).
ビー デ.11/05/2019 03:17
size matters 😭😭😂😂😂
Mohammed O.11/04/2019 21:04
hagdak size ta3 hbibna introuvable
Jewel A.11/04/2019 19:03
That is true. It needs to be talked about.
Hazem T.11/04/2019 17:55
Eric C.11/04/2019 17:53
humm king size
Rago L.11/04/2019 17:16
Can u check it and tell my size? 😁
Stephanie P.11/26/2018 16:49
here is proof that most men can’t even wear magnums. Condoms are actually made 2 inches too long 😂😂😂
Huda A.11/20/2018 10:17
Emily E.11/19/2018 19:57
It’s a shame that this is so exclusive of non binary/trans/lesbian folx. Not just “men” wear condoms!
Haider M.11/18/2018 15:00
Zara H.11/18/2018 14:52
All men go to the store and buy one size, you know which one! 😂😂
Kiana T.11/18/2018 14:45
This video should be titled "60 Less Excuses Men Can't Use Why They Don't Want to Use Condoms"
Michael G.11/18/2018 08:11
“Red ring of death”...
Matea D.11/18/2018 06:30
« If you have confidence in your condom, you’re so much more likely to use it » pas bête hein 😅
Ali A.11/18/2018 01:33
Vân A.11/18/2018 00:54
