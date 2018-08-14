This Model Is Not Ashamed of Her Ostomy Bags

This model isn't ashamed of her ostomy bags — she's wearing them proudly — and has her eyes on Vogue magazine next. 🙌🏿
Cambra L.08/22/2019 19:40
Courageous
Diamond E.08/21/2019 11:39
Love it
Jean E.08/19/2019 16:58
An amazing lady
Rupi R.08/18/2019 17:08
Good for her she is beautiful inside and out
Maheshbhai J.08/18/2019 04:28
Nice.you
Christina E.08/18/2019 03:29
Vaginal cancer at 3!!!???? 😔
Craig N.08/17/2019 21:01
STFU
Louise B.03/25/2019 16:15
i have 2 ostomie's to
Tara D.01/18/2019 18:06
Thank you sooooooooooo much for sharing may God continue to bless you
Angela D.11/12/2018 08:53
Praise The Lord!!! Amazing woman you are truly SISTA SOULJAH!!
Helena H.09/29/2018 19:25
Got that thanks
Devi D.09/27/2018 01:19
It so nice I love you god bless you
Abubakar H.09/25/2018 05:37
Bravo
Shilengwa A.09/19/2018 06:05
How you respond to your current situation, matters, health related situations can be devastating if not accepted, but God always makes a way.
Ghosh S.09/18/2018 10:15
Laika P.09/15/2018 19:52
Jaqui burke
Queen M.09/15/2018 17:21
Lov it
Suzie K.09/13/2018 23:53
You are so awesome! I’m very proud of you, girl!! 💋
Savannah L.09/13/2018 20:32
Beautiful
Renee G.09/13/2018 13:44
People hear your testimony.