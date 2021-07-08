back
This teen shared her breast reduction with social media
"I don't need approval from anyone." This teenager was trolled after her breast reduction surgery. Here's why she felt it was important to share her story ...
07/08/2021 8:22 PMupdated: 07/08/2021 8:24 PM
3 comments
James J.34 minutes
Your glasses are crooked.
Juan T.38 minutes
Her body, her saying 🤷🏽 doesn’t effect me.
Cameron R.41 minutes
What's the problem with those guys and their comments? If its causing problems you should get them reduced