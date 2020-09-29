back

TikTok star embraces alopecia

She was the only bald girl at school. Now, she's bringing awareness to alopecia on TikTok. Meet Hayden Montross.

09/28/2020 9:00 PMupdated: 09/29/2020 3:09 PM

Breaking Stereotypes

9 comments

  • Ahmed M.
    16 hours

    Tik tok gone

  • Nora L.
    20 hours

    Beautiful girl! You are awesome! An inspiration! Be proud!🥰

  • Melissa U.
    20 hours

    What a beautie💕

  • Alexander A.
    a day

    No matter what you look you still beautiful!

  • Nathan D.
    a day

    Courageous, beautiful young lady. If she were my daughter I'd be immensely proud of her.

  • Clevester L.
    a day

    I like it!!!

  • Rinchen N.
    a day

    Ur great

  • Ken T.
    a day

    Still beautiful,dont let No one tell you otherwise.

  • Rinzin W.
    a day

    https://youtu.be/3DHNianeR4Q

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

