TMS: magnetic pulses into brains

Can we treat depression by altering people's brains? This doctor is already doing it!
57 comments
Tziona N.07/19/2017 20:33
Ummmmmmmmm....... Ok folks. Your brain controls everything. All your body systems. It is what controls your blood pressure, your gastrointestinal function, your breathing... and most importantly here, your hormonal release. How you feel emotions is physically based on what ratio of hormones are released by different parts of your body, and in what quantities. Guess what controls those hormones? Electrical impulses sent by neurons in your brain. Guess what can control electrical impulses? Magnets. So yes, this can help with emotional imbalances. We don't yet have enough research on the limbic system in the brain ( the emotional center) to accurately control the TMS perfectly, but the research that exists suggests it can be helpful, and might be incredibly useful in the future
Anna H.07/19/2017 14:57
Caleb H.07/19/2017 06:15
Kit P.07/19/2017 06:10
Selassie D.07/19/2017 05:09
Natalie V.07/19/2017 04:14
Milagros R.07/19/2017 03:49
Lenny F.07/19/2017 03:24
Chue H.07/19/2017 02:14
Ian F.07/19/2017 01:43
This is literally the definition of bullshit. Magnets do absolutely nothing to "alter" anything in the human body. The truth is there are only treatments like boosting serotonin that have the side effect on stimulating the hypothalamus.
Josiah D.07/19/2017 01:35
Brendan W.07/19/2017 01:04
Esti C.07/19/2017 01:03
Damian L.07/19/2017 00:52
Miranda B.07/19/2017 00:01
Jason A.07/18/2017 23:54
Patrick C.07/18/2017 23:38
Dustin J.07/18/2017 23:28
Falon M.07/18/2017 23:08
KayLee M.07/18/2017 23:02
