What is ivermectin?

Ivermectin has been promoted by rogue doctors and celebrities, but has never proven to be an effective treatment against COVID. This is how the antiparasitic drug, ivermectin, became COVID's latest conspiracy theory ...

09/20/2021 4:58 PM

    What is ivermectin?

  • Rob B.
    So what is this doctor selling. I know doctors they are making money machines. I could expose some Of them. With my stories of what I went through personally. And it has nothing to do With this virus

  • Tyler J.
    VACCINATE YOURSELVES PEOPLE WE ARE NOT GOING TO GET OUT OF THIS PANDEMIC UNLESS WE GET VACCINATED. WE DON’T NEED MORE PEOPLE TO BE KILLED BY COVID BECAUSE OF IGNORANCE.

  • Ryan P.
    What about ketamine ..asking for a friend

  • Eric P.
  • John P.
  • Brut
  • Carole R.
