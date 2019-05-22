What is Sleep Paralysis?
Dark red walls dripping black ooze. A man bursting from a hotel closet that grabs you with a tentacle. These aren't scenes from a horror movie — they're vivid hallucinations people had during sleep paralysis. 😴😱
What Is Sleep Paralysis ?
Between the waking state and sleep is a third state — sleep paralysis, or the inability to move or speak for up to a few minutes. It’s not a disease, just a benign malfunctioning of the brain and it can happen to anyone. During a healthy sleep cycle, the brain’s activity changes, going through different phases, including Rapid-Eye Movement sleep. This is when dreams are most intense. During these dreams our brain deactivates our muscles. Although you feel you’re awake, you’re unable to move a single muscle. Your brain is in an in-between state — a waking dream — and often has terrifying visual and auditory hallucinations. This is why sleep paralysis has long been considered a paranormal or mystical phenomenon in psychological health. The paralysis can last a few seconds or a few minutes.
Although the reasons it occurs are still not fully understood, several risk factors have been identified: a lack of sleep, stress or a traumatic event. Rather than fighting the paralysis by trying to wake up, specialists recommend accepting it and going back to sleep. At least 8% of the general population according to Sharpless et al., Sleep Med. Rev. 2011 and 28% of students experience sleep paralysis at some point in their life.
What is sleep paralysis? Between the waking state and sleep, there’s a third state called sleep paralysis - your mind wakes up, but your body does not. This waking nightmare is a benign malfunctioning of the brain and it can happen to anyone. Here is all you need to know. Although the reasons it occurs are still not fully understood, several risk factors have been identified: a lack of sleep, stress or a traumatic event. Rather than fighting the paralysis by trying to wake up, specialists recommend accepting it and going back to sleep according to Sleep Med. Rev. 2011
At least 8% of the general population and 28% of students experience sleep paralysis at some point in their life.
Brut.
- 95.1k
- 903
- 81
57 comments
Maria L.4 days
This explains it all
Sheryl D.06/06/2019 18:41
Mao ata ni
Eves K.05/31/2019 22:21
This happens to me when I was a kid..
Marc E.05/31/2019 14:20
ganto yung feeling?
Ariani S.05/31/2019 09:10
Is this what paranoid schizofrenia foing through 24/7?
Angelica P.05/30/2019 23:54
palalabs ikaw talaga una kong naalala dito hahaha.
Ariani S.05/30/2019 22:10
Is this what paranoid schizofrenia foing through 24/7?
Diana S.05/30/2019 20:21
Bueno ahora se que le temo mas a dormir y quedar con parálisis a que me salga un muerto viviente
Abdul A.05/30/2019 13:38
saye py kene??
Jasmine L.05/30/2019 12:22
I experienced it as well. Yeah, you're right. It's an terribly experience for me , I am just 13 yrs old, and it happens to me every evening, It's not everyday but yeah . When I first experience it, I am so scared and definitely cried after that difficult experience, It's like , Yeah! I can saw our bedroom, Literally, You know?! I thought I was awake, But I didn't. When I am at that sleep paralysis, I saw something black , shaped person at the back of my head, It's like it's going to kill me or something, Goshh! Thank God, never happens. But first! When you'll overcome to this kind of experience, You should pray to your Self, Coz' you're not able to move out , So literally, Pray into your mind, Put God. Says "Oh Almighty God, Please release all the demons that attacking me" Just pray, and you will survive for that
Dipesh J.05/30/2019 07:01
here you go!
Jessica S.05/30/2019 06:47
Whenever I had sleep paralysis I would instantly close my eyes again before I could see any creepy stuff and focus on my breathing to stay calm and i am able to wake up fully
Xeujiya H.05/29/2019 16:54
I have experienced on it. Really terrifying... but fortunately suffered very few times till the date..
Zafer K.05/29/2019 16:25
The scary part is there's always a terrifying demon sit on my body! And can't move That's actually so racist and gay stuff , they should instead send female angles to sit on males instead 😩😩😩😦
Chauncey D.05/29/2019 08:56
kayaa palaa ganonn
Ana S.05/29/2019 08:26
ngadi lng katapat na ja..
Samantha G.05/29/2019 04:47
Claire Leon I’m shaking
Abigail M.05/29/2019 00:02
I’ve never seen anything 🤷🏻♀️
Den M.05/28/2019 19:48
Experienced it aswell many times..i noticed it happens like when i would like to take a nap bec i was not able to get enough sleep plus stress.That triggers sleep paralysis in my case.
Sakib S.05/27/2019 20:48
Bs