What Is Sleep Paralysis ?

Between the waking state and sleep is a third state — sleep paralysis, or the inability to move or speak for up to a few minutes. It’s not a disease, just a benign malfunctioning of the brain and it can happen to anyone. During a healthy sleep cycle, the brain’s activity changes, going through different phases, including Rapid-Eye Movement sleep. This is when dreams are most intense. During these dreams our brain deactivates our muscles. Although you feel you’re awake, you’re unable to move a single muscle. Your brain is in an in-between state — a waking dream — and often has terrifying visual and auditory hallucinations. This is why sleep paralysis has long been considered a paranormal or mystical phenomenon in psychological health. The paralysis can last a few seconds or a few minutes.

Although the reasons it occurs are still not fully understood, several risk factors have been identified: a lack of sleep, stress or a traumatic event. Rather than fighting the paralysis by trying to wake up, specialists recommend accepting it and going back to sleep. At least 8% of the general population according to Sharpless et al., Sleep Med. Rev. 2011 and 28% of students experience sleep paralysis at some point in their life.

