back

Where do hiccups come from?

We've tried everything to get rid of it: holding our breath, biting on a lemon, eating a spoonful of sugar... But where do hiccups actually come from?

01/26/2019 11:01 AM
  • 18.5k
  • 10

And even more

  1. Matcha is packed with health benefits

  2. Mexico: this breeder is trying to save axolotls from extinction

  3. These tropical species are travelling to the north

  4. 3 superfoods with amazing health benefits

  5. "Biodegradable" plastic bags survive three years in sea

  6. How to make your own dish soap

6 comments

  • Emmanuel Y.
    01/28/2019 02:27

    from sea to land? are you serious? only simpletons believe that crap nowadays..so who's race descended from a poisonous fugo fish or from a spongebob?

  • Peggy V.
    01/27/2019 00:59

    stick your finger down your throat until you gag. works every time.

  • Youri D.
    01/26/2019 23:28

    ik heb het niet gekeken, maar hier ga je vast iets aan hebben

  • Maria N.
    01/26/2019 16:04

    reptilieni :)))) * stresssss*

  • Hughes B.
    01/26/2019 15:14

    Sam Bujold

  • Kejendra R.
    01/26/2019 11:35

    The fish is still there. We are here. Hiccups are everywhere!