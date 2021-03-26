back
World's first face and hands transplant
Joe DiMeo received the world's first face and hands transplant. It's only been attempted twice before. This is his incredible story...
02/05/2021 8:23 PMupdated: 02/05/2021 8:26 PM
43 comments
Lindi R.03/26/2021 11:43
Very motivated human... what a big inspiration to the world.. thank you for sharing....
Heike R.02/26/2021 18:35
Jetzt bin ich glücklich wenn ich dich sehe.
Heike R.02/26/2021 18:34
Ich bin so traurig.
Sean P.02/24/2021 01:46
The amount of testing they put the human body through is amazing...as a scientific research combined with medical expertise just wow
Kathy B.02/22/2021 02:47
Amazing person. 👍
Carolyn H.02/21/2021 15:32
God Bless You all
Cindy H.02/21/2021 04:20
Bless you
Cindy H.02/21/2021 04:17
Wow
Joann F.02/19/2021 16:54
God Bless you ❤️
Marianne D.02/19/2021 05:01
What an INSPIRATION TO ALL💕💕GOD BLESS YOU 🙏🙏🙏🙏You’re definitely here for a reason..your courage and attitude will save many buddy..thank you 🥰
Michael Z.02/19/2021 01:01
Wow technology and science have gone a long way
Tina C.02/18/2021 21:05
Prayers
James D.02/18/2021 19:11
I'm sorry, but just kill me
Debbie A.02/18/2021 07:20
Wow he is definitely a glass half full kind of person they say when you are get lemons make lemonade and he's made a barrels worth he has the most positive attitude about his situation he was so handsome may GOD BLESS him 🙏 but I'm wondering if his face is swollen due to the surgery and just needs time to completely heal thank you to all the Doctors,nurses and other medical staff that treated him 🧑⚕️💖 Best Wishes to his future
Brenda K.02/18/2021 06:42
Amazing! God bless you! 👍🙏😎
Devon A.02/18/2021 02:41
Young man you are an awesome inspiration. Thank you for your courage. Fan Flippin tastic
Isaiah G.02/18/2021 02:19
Wow he looks good god bless you
Robyn N.02/18/2021 02:10
Amazing
Karen H.02/17/2021 23:10
Amazing
Jane J.02/17/2021 20:55
God Bless you sir