Would men take a male birth control?
"That would destroy life for me." Would men take a birth control pill if it meant having the same side effects as women? Here's what they said.
05/11/2022 12:57 PM
3 comments
Loreey F.10 minutes
I was impressed by how many men said they would initially take the birth control pill...until they found out about the possible side effects.
Madelyn G.13 minutes
Interesting comments. I guess taking the pill is ok for women. We dont know everything in them. We know there are side effects but we take them. Its called being an ADULT.
Sebastian B.26 minutes
wow are so many of my fellow males really just egoistic pricks?