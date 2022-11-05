back

Would men take a male birth control?

"That would destroy life for me." Would men take a birth control pill if it meant having the same side effects as women? Here's what they said.

05/11/2022 12:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:25

    Would men take a male birth control?

  2. 3:03

    This teen shared her breast reduction with social media

  3. 4:25

    Art that shows what schizophrenia feels like

  4. 3:56

    Mothers get real about postpartum

  5. 5:21

    Who is Karine Jean-Pierre?

  6. 5:32

    11 simple questions on sperm answered

3 comments

  • Loreey F.
    10 minutes

    I was impressed by how many men said they would initially take the birth control pill...until they found out about the possible side effects.

  • Madelyn G.
    13 minutes

    Interesting comments. I guess taking the pill is ok for women. We dont know everything in them. We know there are side effects but we take them. Its called being an ADULT.

  • Sebastian B.
    26 minutes

    wow are so many of my fellow males really just egoistic pricks?

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.