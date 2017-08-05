Yoga in prison

Yoga also helps inmates! 🙏
44 comments
Dakota A.09/01/2017 20:09
Exactly what Kungfu and Buddhism have done for mw
Andy P.08/07/2017 20:22
They should have mandatory tai chi and yoga for inmates. Part of rehabilitation to help them. Instead of letting them sit around and teach each other how to be a better criminal for when they get out.
Kendra F.08/07/2017 03:29
Great idea
Doug P.08/06/2017 20:23
As a cat who did 10+, you sound crazy. You get looked at as soft for letting somebody/anybody dictate how you do your bid!
Mas R.08/06/2017 11:59
Tryna keep them calm so they don't wake up and revolt
Donald R.08/06/2017 11:32
Guess they should have started yoga classes earlier in life!
Mugzy J.08/06/2017 06:41
Yoga is the first and true "religion"
Drew S.08/06/2017 06:39
✊🏾🙏🏾👌🏾
Dazmine B.08/06/2017 06:09
Moore Health
Rob S.08/06/2017 05:14
this is neat
Adrienne W.08/06/2017 04:00
this makes me so hopeful
Yesenia P.08/06/2017 03:54
, this reminded me of our last talk!
Britt N.08/06/2017 03:40
It's not Yoga Brotha..Its Meditation, an old African tool we used in our ancient wisdom to realign our souls... Whatever helps you come back to the natural order of things Brotha go ahead!
Antonia A.08/06/2017 03:34
Dawn Day Manning !!!
Palmira M.08/06/2017 02:58
, ❤️
Kingsley B.08/06/2017 02:47
Blair Miller you dont have emotions so no wonder it doesnt help you on that aspext lol i almost thought.. awhhh it helps with her emotions... but then i was like she has none
Destini P.08/06/2017 02:46
This is awesome. There are different types of lockup. Outside of general population and gang lockup inmates actually try to do what's best fo themselves. These are the ones taking classes. Reading. And trying to get parole. Yoga has so many benefits and if it can help them no go insane while they're locked in a cage I'm all for it.
Alexia P.08/06/2017 02:12
look!
Susan M.08/06/2017 01:35
😱😱😱
Susan M.08/06/2017 01:33
😱